Philadelphia Eagles Rookie Power Rankings Ahead Of Training Camp

Training camp is less than two weeks away for the Philadelphia Eagles. The excitement hasn't arrived yet, but it will be slowly coming.

The exciting part of training camp are the rookies, watching them develop into their roles for the season. This rookie class didn't have an exciting spring -- actually it was largely disappointing.

This is why training camp can change the narrative, but there's a lot the rookies have to prove over the next several weeks. Here's how the rookies stack up heading into camp, based on their best chance to make an impact in 2026.

1. Makai Lemon -- WR (1st round)

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Lemon had a setback in his development with a hamstring injury, which will hurt his battle with Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown for the WR2 position.

Training camp can put Lemon back in the race for the WR2 job, and he's still expected to be an instant contributor to this offense this fall -- no matter the role. Even if Lemon is the WR3, he's going to get targets in the slot and be a part of this offense.

Lemon may not be an instant impact player come Week 1, but he's going to help out this team at some point this season. The Eagles drafted Lemon to immediately help out this offense.

If Lemon can become an consistent pass catcher over the middle for Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' passing game will be better than expected.

2. Markel Bell -- T (3rd round)

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Bell may be further along in his development than the Eagles had hoped, as he was expected to be the successor to Lane Johnson. At best, Bell was going to be the No. 4 tackle when he was drafted.

Those plans have changed. Bell was getting first-team reps at right tackle in minicamp this spring and is competing with Fred Johnson for the swing tackle role. If Bell wins the job, he's first in line to play if Lane Johnson or Jordan Mailata go down with an injury.

Bell may have a bigger role than expected this season. The battle with Fred Johnson for the No. 3 tackle job will be one of the intriguing ones this summer.

3. Eli Stowers -- TE (2nd round)

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Stowers was the only one of the Eagles' top three picks that remained healthy all spring, yet struggled to find his footing in the offense. Johnny Mundt is ahead of Stowers on the depth chart at the moment, and he's a better blocker than Stowers -- which is where he's an asset to the offense.

There is still an opportunity for Stowers to showcase his route-running ability and presence between the seams in training camp. Stowers presence in the slot excels on tape, and that part of his game isn't going away because of a bad spring.

This training camp is an opportunity for Stowers to showcase his skills, and create a bigger role in the offense. He's going to get chances to contribute to the offense this spring.

4. Micah Morris -- G (6th round)

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Thanks to the Eagles having an opening for the No. 3 guard spot, there's an opportunity for Morris to be the top backup to Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. That chance will be up to Morris and how he develops at right guard this summer.

Morris is already on the second team at right guard. The Eagles signed Michael Jordan as veteran depth, but his starting experience has been strictly on the left side. Jordan is primed to win the No. 3 guard spot, but Morris can be the primary backup to Steen with a good camp.

This will be a fun summer to watch Morris develop. He also may not make the final roster either, so that could also be in play.

5. Cole Wisniewski -- S (7th round)

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Thanks to the uncertainly at safety, there's a chance Wisniewski could actually be the No. 3 safety on this roster. If only we knew where Wisniewski stood on the depth chart, as he was out of the team portion of minicamp with an undisclosed injury.

Wisniewski is a seventh-round pick, so there's a chance he may not even make the final roster. He's going to get a long look this summer.

6. Cole Payton -- QB (5th round)

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Payton was a massive disappointment this spring, struggling to learn the offense and process throws. He had a lot of errant throws and didn't look like a quarterback that was ready to be on the active roster.

Is Payton even going to be on the 53-man roster? This depends on the future of Tanner McKee, as he'll be the QB3 if McKee is traded.

This season is a developmental year for Payton, but he needs a strong training camp in order to stick around. If Payton doesn't make the 53, he could always end up on the practice squad.

7. Uar Bernard -- DT (7th round)

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Bernard was selected as a developmental tackle, someone who's learning the game of football -- and will need more than a year to learn the game. This season is about patience with Bernard, who basically has a spot reserved on the 53-man roster.

Think of Bernard like how the Eagles used Jordan Mailata's rookie year to develop. This is essentially a redshirt year.

8. Keyshawn James-Newby -- DE (7th round)

If James-Newby makes the 53-man roster, all the credit to him. The Eagles are loaded at pass rusher and have four defensive ends that are going to make the roster. A.J. Epenesa is set up to be the fifth pass rusher.

The best hope for James-Newby is to have a good summer and make the practice squad. H'es a seventh-round pick and a long shot to make this team.