Drake Maye, Lamar Jackson Appear on Santa's Fantasy Football Naughty or Nice List

Christmas Day is upon us and that has us reading the Naughty and Nice lists. The Fantasy Football gave us as many nice performers and it also gave us disappointments. Some of you may be receiving a Christmas Day full of gifts, while some others get coal as a result of bad picks and performances from their draftees. This is who made the cut, position-by-position.

QUARTERBACKS

Nice — Drake Maye

Drake Maye is in a league of his own. pic.twitter.com/HkpD3DUn5L — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 22, 2025

Maye was drafted as the QB16 with high hopes, but a less-than-stellar rookie year. With all the talent that the Patriots rostered, it seemed that he could be a good guy and lead us to success. That, he did, standing as the current QB3 and 2nd-place sitter in the NFL MVP Race. He will surely be drafted highly in 2026.

Naughty — Lamar Jackson

Injuries and bad football by Jackson has led this Ravens team to be missing the playoffs. Jackson was drafted as the QB2 and now, he sits as the QB19. I, for one, have been very angry with the output of Jackson this season. At times, he has looked hurt. At times, he has looked healthy. In both of these situations, Jackson has looked bad. Hey John Harbaugh — you are also on the naughty list.

RUNNING BACKS

Nice — Christian McCaffrey

Injuries erred a lot of concern to Fantasy Football managers this past summer. McCaffrey was still drafted as the RB5, but if we took out an injury concerns, we knew that McCaffrey was likely the RB1 in pure-volume. He stayed healthy this season and this gave us a haul of presents this Christmas, sitting as the RB1 in Fantasy Football.

Naughty — Saquon Barkley

A big Week 16 has brought Barkley up to RB12. Nonetheless, Barkley has been a bad asset this year. He went for NFL records last season and now, he barely cracks RB1 status. Coal for Barkley, and better luck next year.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Nice — George Pickens

Who would have known that Pickens would be outperforming CeeDee Lamb as a Top-5 Wide Receiver? Some of you may have projected it, but to see it happen has been just as pleasant as a 8-Year Old finding that toy car under his Christmas Tree. Pickens has fit perfectly in Dallas. As for you Cowboys fans, hopefully they string together that defense in 2026.

Naughty — Justin Jefferson

Jefferson was drafted as the WR3, and he sits as the WR26. He has not been a good guy this year and we are all likely eliminated in our Fantasy Football aspirations, thanks for Jefferson. He must just be leaving town, depending on how he handles this offseason.

TIGHT ENDS

Nice — Trey McBride

Most receiving yards by TEs this season...



Trey McBride - 1,098

Kyle Pitts - 854

Travis Kelce - 803

Juwan Johnson - 733

Tyler Warren - 718

Harold Fannin - 701

Dalton Schultz - 685 pic.twitter.com/n4G9MJK2zU — Underdog (@Underdog) December 22, 2025

McBride was drafted as the TE2, and he performs as the TE1 by a longshot. McBride has over (5) Points per Game more than any other Tight End. He is tied with Dallas Goedert for the most Touchdowns among Tight Ends (10). We love McBride.

Naughty — TJ Hockenson

There is no shortage of naughty on this Vikings team. Though they had questionable play at Quarterback, they still were expected to make the postseason. Instead, the Vikings sit as a lower-end NFL team. Hockenson also did not help the matter as he is the TE21, despite being drafted as the TE6.

