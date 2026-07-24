Emeka Egbuka and 2 More Fantasy Football League Winners

Players like Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and De’Von Achane have previously served as league winners in past seasons where they easily outperform their ADPs and become locks as starters on Fantasy teams.

Fantasy managers look far and wide to find a potential league winner to propel their Fantasy team as a championship contender.

These three players offer league-winner potential at their ADPs.

Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka (WR 19, 39 ADP in PPR Leagues) is primed to build off a successful rookie campaign and seize the Bucs WR 1 role.

The need for Egbuka to fill the lead wide-receiver role is similar to what Smith-Njigba experienced last year in his path to being a league winner.

In his rookie season, Egbuka produced 63 receptions, 938 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, leading to a WR 23 finish in PPR leagues.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Bucs legend Mike Evans left to San Francisco and Chris Godwin Jr. just turned 30-years old after an injury-plagued season

These circumstances leave Egbuka as the clear choice to be the Bucs WR 1 after playing much of last season as WR 3.

The expanded role will offer Egbuka even more targets, which is intriguing considering the former Ohio State Buckeye received 127 targets last season, 11th most in the league.

Having a Fantasy-friendly QB will be a factor in Egbuka’s ability to be a league winner.

Baker Mayield has finished in the top-ten in passing yards since his arrival in Tampa Bay back in 2023.

Being the focal point for a pass-happy QB offers Egbuka the opportunity to rack up even more receptions, yards and touchdowns in his sophomore season.

The absence of Mike Evans and having a gunslinger at QB gives Egbuka every opportunity to become an upper-echelon Fantasy wide receiver, becoming a league winner along the way.

Bhayshul Tuten

Tuten (RB 25, 60 ADP in PPR Leagues) currently ranks as a late RB2/Flex option, but if all goes well could become a potential league winner.

The Jags need someone to replace Travis Etienne Jr.’s 1,107 rushing yards and head coach Liam Coen believes Tuten is suited to do so.

HC Liam Coen on the expectations for Bhayshul Tuten in his second year, via @PSchrags:



"Now just go be you, like go do what got you here. Go be special, that's who you are. And we're definitely expecting Tuten to have a big year for us." pic.twitter.com/nJIHhZqgV0 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 23, 2026

Coen proved to be focused on the run game in his first year as Jags head coach as the Jags attempted 489 rushes, eighth most in the league.

Tuten will have to compete with Chris Rodriguez Jr. and LeQuint Allen Jr. for the RB1 role, but Tuten has full confidence from his head coach to have a breakout season.

Tuten should be the work horse back, much like Etienne Jr. last year, in a run-heavy offense.

Getting a projected RB 1 in a run-heavy offense at this ADP makes Tuten a potential league winner if he’s able to showcase his explosiveness, much like his head coach expects.

Kyle Monangai

For zero-running-back enthusiasts Monangai (RB 35, 104 ADP in PPR Leagues) offers league-winner potential at his ADP.

Last season, Monangai worked behind D’Andre Swift in a 60-40 snaps split.

Heading into his sophomore campaign, Monangai has the ability to produce breakout in Fantasy even in a split backfield.

Monanagai’s head coach Ben Johnson has a history of producing multiple Fantasy studs in a split backfield, particularly in his time as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

Johnson is also committed to the run game as seen in fifth-most 505 rushing attempts last season.

Monangai offers an outlet at running back for zero-running-back strategists and could break out as a league winner in a top-five rushing attack.

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