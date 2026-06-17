Kyren Williams and 2 More Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers to Bookmark Heading into Draft Season

Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor headline a top-heavy running backs group heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Once the standouts fly off the board in the 1st round, the running back position gets murky in the middle rounds.

Fantasy players should consider these running backs, who provide potential RB 1 upside at RB 2 and bench ADPs

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Williams (RB 15, 31 ADP in PPR leagues) wasn’t able to compound a top-10 Fantasy season in 2024 last year as the Ram’s Fantasy production went from 17.0 FPPG to 15.5 FPPG in PPR leagues.

The Rams high-powered offense and new-look stout defense with the acquisitions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie offers a new upside for Williams heading into the 2026 season.

Last season, Williams didn’t see the type of red-zone usage he did in 2024, where he led running backs in red-zone attempts with 70. Despite Williams’ red-zone attempts dropping down to 49, he still ranked 6th in red-zone FPPG with 6.2.

The reason for the drop in red-zone usage was wide receiver Davante Adams' 32 red-zone targets last season, which is tied for the league’s best amongst wide receivers.

That type of red-zone usage seems difficult to replicate for Rams pass catchers as game scripts will dictate a heavier emphasis on running the ball.

Garrett and McDuffie joining the Rams’ new-look defense will put them in four-minute drive scenarios as the Rams try to grind the clock. This bodes well for Williams as he’ll see more carries to seal the game.

Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The new Tampa Bay Buccaneer slots right into the backup running back/receiving back after Rachaad White’s departure to the Washington Commanders.

Gainwell (RB 32, 85 ADP in PPR leagues) produced career numbers in his lone season as a Pittsburgh Steeler with 13.3 FPPG in PPR leagues.

While Gainwell joins a crowded backfield with Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker in the mix, it hasn’t stopped his Fantasy output in the past.

Buccaneers signing RB Kenneth Gainwell to a two-year, $14M deal. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/Y3X1ZYXwcU — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

With the Steelers, Gainwell started the season as RB3 on their depth chart, but by the end of the season Gainwell outsnapped and outproduced Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson.

Gainwell was able to do this by putting up top receiving numbers for a running back as he ranked 4th in receptions with 73 and 5th in receiving yards with 486, making him a valuable asset in PPR leagues.

Gainwell’s new quarterback Baker Mayfield likes to involve his running backs into the pass game as seen in former Bucs Rachaad White, who ranked fourth, eighth and 11th in receptions amongst running backs with Mayfield under center.

This bodes well for Gainwell to continue his receiving success, a factor to consider in PPR leagues.

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) against the Green Bay Packers during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Monangai’s rookie campaign, the former Rutgers standout churned out 8.6 FPPG in PPR leagues alongside D’Andre Swift in a shared backfield.

While Monangai’s debut season didn’t produce eye-popping Fantasy stats on a consistent basis, the Bears running back is in the ideal situation to burst out in Fantasy during his sophomore season.

In head coach Ben Johnson’s offense, two running backs producing fantasy points is a common stay.

During his tenure as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Johnson shared the workload between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomory, culminating in top-10 Fantasy seasons for both running backs in 2023.

Even with a shared backfield with Swift, Monangai is a running back to keep an eye on as Johnson’s offense allows multiple running backs to produce even without a bellcow-back usage.

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