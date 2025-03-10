Fantasy Baseball: Boston Red Sox Studs, Breakout, and Sleepers
Deep Sleeper: Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
In the high-stakes market, Anthony gets drafted as though he will earn starting at-bats for a significant part of this season. He profiles as a future middle-of-the-order bat with better speed than initially expected. His swing path was groundball favoring (48.0) last year in the minors, and Anthony has never had a fly-ball rate higher than 30.0% in a season in his brief time in professional baseball. When the ball is in the air, he has the power to put balls in the seats.
Anthony will need some time to develop at the major league level before becoming a trusted fantasy asset. He is a player to follow, and his best success should come over the second half of 2025. His early career path with Boston may parallel Christian Yelich's early days with Miami.