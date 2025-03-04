2025 Fantasy Baseball: Roman Anthony Profile, Preview, Predictions
In the early fantasy draft season, Roman Anthony drew an OF5 rating in the high-stakes market. He brings an exciting ceiling, but will Boston give him enough at-bats at the major league level in 2025 to help fantasy teams?
OF – Roman Anthony, BOS (ADP – 286.1)
The Red Sox drafted Anthony in the second round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school. Over his first two seasons in the minors, he hit .281 over 469 at-bats with 86 runs, 14 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. His walk rate (16.6) was elite while posting about a league-average strikeout rate (22.1).
Boston started him at AA in 2024, where Anthony delivered a balance five-category skill set (.269/60/15/45/16) over 323 at-bats. His approach (strikeout rate – 25.5 and walk rate (12.8) regressed for his previous minor league levels. The Red Sox promoted him to AAA, leading to better-than-expected results in batting average (.344/33/3/20/5) and his command of the strike zone (31 walks and 32 strikeouts).
Anthony posted a 1.712 average hit rate in 2024, setting the foundation of a 30-home-run hitter once he gets comfortable facing major league pitching and improves his swing path. His contact batting average (.450) was elite in his limited time at AAA but above his AA level (.387).
Fantasy Outlook: In the high-stakes market, Anthony gets drafted as though he will earn starting at-bats for a significant part of this season. He profiles as a future middle-of-the-order bat with better speed than initially expected. His swing path was groundball favoring (48.0) last year in the minors, and Anthony has never had a fly-ball rate higher than 30.0% in a season in his brief time in professional baseball. When the ball is in the air, he has the power to put balls in the seats.
Anthony will need some time to develop at the major league level before becoming a trusted fantasy asset. He is a player to follow, and his best success should come over the second half of 2025. His early career path with Boston may parallel Christian Yelich's early days with Miami.
RANKINGS
