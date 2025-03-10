Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Shortstops
After examining the entire player pool entering the 2025 fantasy baseball season, we break down the top shortstops who should be on your radar on draft day.
Comeback Player: Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox
Story comes into 2025 with an even more beaten-down profile, with more questions than answers in the fantasy market. His ADP (237) is well below his peak form from 2018 to 2020, when he ranked in the top 10 each year for hitters by FPGscore (10.00, 7.75, and 3.75 – strike season).
The Red Sox have him under contract for two more seasons, and they would love some return on their investment. Story has the tools to outperform his ADP by a wide margin, with minimal replacement cost if he fails. With positive spring reports, he could be a missing piece to a winning team in deep formats.
Spring Stats (3/10/25): 11-for-24 with seven runs, two home runs, and six RBIs with no walks and six strikeouts
