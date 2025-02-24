2025 Fantasy Baseball: Trevor Story Profile, Preview, Predictions
Over the past three seasons, Trevor Story has had 609 at-bats with 83 runs, 21 home runs, and 29 stolen bases. The fantasy wants that output from him in one year. Based on his previous success, he projects to be a value, but can he stay healthy for 150 games?
SS – Trevor Story, BOS (ADP – 237.0)
In his three seasons with Boston, Story missed 323 games, with four stints (wrist, heel, shoulder, and elbow) on the injured list, two of which required surgery. He struggled over his first 72 at-bats (.208/8/0/6) in 2022, followed by sensational production (.252 with 21 runs, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and six stolen bases over 107 at-bats). Over his next 32 games, Story lost his approach (43 strikeouts and five walks), leading to a step back in results (.203/20/6/18/3 over 128 at-bats). He hit .340 over his final 50 at-bats, with one home run and eight RBIs.
Story had elbow surgery in January of 2023, putting him out of major league action until August 8th. Over his 158 at-bats, he was lost at the plate (.203 with 12 runs, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 10 steals). His strikeout rate (31.4) was well below 2020 (24.3%) and 2021 (23.4%) with the Rockies. Story had the lowest walk rate (5.4) of his career.
Eight games into last season (7-for-31 with one run, four RBIs, and one steal), Boston lost Story for 134 games with shoulder surgery. He hit .270 over his final 63 at-bats with seven runs, two home runs, and five stolen bases.
His launch angle (18.6) has been home run-favoring in seven of his nine years in the majors. Story comes off a career-low barrel rate (6.6). He has never had a flyball rate lower than 42.2%. His HR/FB rate from 2020 and 2022 (13.4, 13.9, and 14.8) failed to match his 2018 (19.9) and 2019 (19.9) seasons with the Rockies (only 7.0% and 7.7% over the past two years).
Fantasy Outlook: Story comes into 2025 with an even more beaten-down profile, with more questions than answers in the fantasy market. His ADP (237) is well below his peak form from 2018 to 2020, when he ranked in the top 10 each year for hitters by FPGscore (10.00, 7.75, and 3.75 – strike season). The Red Sox have him under contract for two more seasons, and they would love some return on their investment. Story has the tools to outperform his ADP by a wide margin, with minimal replacement cost if he fails. With positive spring reports, he could be a missing piece to a winning team in deep formats.
