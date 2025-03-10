Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Shortstops
After examining the entire player pool entering the 2025 fantasy baseball season, we break down the top shortstops who should be on your radar on draft day.
3 of 6
Sleeper: Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals
Over the winter, Winn stated that he wanted to run more, with an eye on stealing at least 30 bags. His minor league resume supports his position. His average hit rate (1.554) doesn’t suggest a push over 20 home runs. Let’s go with a .270 batting average with 100 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a floor of 30 stolen bases.
Spring Stats (3/10/2025): 3-for-26 with one run, one steal, three walks, and seven strikeouts
Published |Modified