2025 Fantasy Baseball: Masyn Winn Profile, Preview, Predictions
Progression is a path to winning in fantasy baseball; with that, a player needs an improved opportunity to succeed. Masyn Winn is trending higher, and a lead-off job all season increases his value in counting stats.
SS – Masyn Wynn, STL (ADP – 161.2)
Winn had 75.0% of his at-bats from the lead-off position in his first entire season in the majors. His bat played well at the bottom of the order in April and May (.306/16/2/18/7 over 160 at-bats), but he lost his approach in June (six walks and 30 strikeouts over 106 at-bats). Winn found his power stroke over the final three months (.252 with 53 runs, 11 home runs, 29 RBIs, and three stolen bases over 321 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (17.1) was an asset, but Winn had a below-average walk rate (6.4). He graded poorly in exit velocity (87.0 mph), barrel rate (3.7), and hard-hit rate (32.7). His bat had more power against left-handed pitching (nine home runs over 178 at-bats), but Winn had higher fantasy value vs. righties (.274/58/6/30/7 over 409 at-bats).
The Cardinals drafted Wynn out of high school in the second round of the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons in the minors, he hit .272 with 266 runs, 35 home runs, 168 RBIs, and 92 stolen bases over 1,304 at-bats. His bat showed more power (18 home runs) in 2023 at AAA (.288 with 99 runs and 61 RBIs over 445 at-bats), but Wynn didn’t run as often (17 steals – 75 over his first 859 at-bats in 2021 and 2022). His walk rate (10.3) and strikeout rate (20.1) were in a competitive area in the minors.
Fantasy Outlook: Over the winter, Winn stated that he wanted to run more, with an eye on stealing at least 30 bags. His minor league resume supports his position. His average hit rate (1.554) doesn’t support a push over 20 home runs. Let’s go with a .270 batting average with 100 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a floor of 30 stolen bases.
