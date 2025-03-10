Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Shortstops
Bounceback Player: Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
Bichette went from a foundation bat to last year’s bum in one easy season. Most drafters aren’t looking to throw him a life raft. In the end, his contact batting average was so out of line with his career resume that a return to a better hitter should be expected. Unfortunately, trusting him to be a 20/20 player feels more like a gamble than a reality.
The best reason to believe in a bounce-back season is that Bichette is in a contract year at age 26, a perfect time to get “paid” in free agency. The Blue Jays will hit him in the top third of their batting order, and he has the tools to be a top-six shortstop in 2025 with a rebound in power and a green light on the base baths.
Spring Stats (3/10/2025): 9-for-26 with three runs, one home run, three RBIs. He was caught stealing in his only stolen base attempt. Bichette has one walk and four Ks over this span.