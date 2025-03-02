2025 Fantasy Baseball: Bo Bichette Profile, Preview, Predictions
In a contract year, is Bo Bichette poised for an impact season? If so, he's great value in fantasy drafts.
SS – Bo Bichette, TOR (ADP – 142.0)
When looking up the definition of a bust in 2024, Bichette is the weaselly-looking guy in the corner. Anyone drafting him last season had to go through a walkabout period to understand why they invested in him. From 2021 to 2023, he led the American League in hits twice (191 and 189), leading to a .298 batting average over 1,863 at-bats with 281 runs, 73 home runs, 268 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases. Bichette ranked 2nd, 18th, and 60th in FPGscore for hitters over this stretch.
His contact batting average over his previous first four years (.385, .380, .380, and .384) supported a high average bat. On the downside, he failed to run in 2023 when most base stealers set career highs after MLB changed the rules to help bring stolen bases back into the game. In addition, Bichette had a fading average hit rate (1.703, 1.623, 1.619, and 1.549), suggesting that his home run potential was moving in the wrong direction.
In 2024, he was a double-jeopardy player, meaning that he buried fantasy teams while in the lineup, followed by a long stint on the injured list. Bichette hit four measly home runs over his 311 at-bats with a severe decline in his contact batting average (.283) while approaching Judy territory with his average hit rate (1.429). His RBI rate (14) was an asset as well before last season (21.7, 19.1, 16.5, and 17.0).
Bichette didn’t have a change in his swing path based on his career averages in line drive rate (22.7), groundball rate (30.1), and fly-ball rate (30.1). He had a sharp decline in his HR/FB rate (5.3 – 15.9 in his career), with more regression in his exit velocity (89.2 mph) and hard-hit rate (43.0). His launch angle (7.2) has been shallow over the past four seasons. Bichette matched his career-best strikeout rate (19.1) while setting a five-year high with his walk rate (6.0).
He missed time last year due to a calf issue and a broken finger in September. His bat was a total liability vs. left-handed pitching (.153 over 59 at-bats with four runs, no home runs, and two RBIs).
Fantasy Outlook: Bichette went from a foundation bat to last year’s bum in one easy season. Most drafters aren’t looking to throw him a life raft. In the end, his contact batting average was so out of line with his career resume that a return to a better hitter should be expected. Unfortunately, trusting him to be a 20/20 player feels more like a gamble than a reality.
The best reason to believe in a bounce-back season is that Bichette is in a contract year at age 26, a perfect time to get “paid” in free agency. The Blue Jays will hit him in the top third of their batting order, and he has the tools to be a top-six shortstop in 2025 with a rebound in power and a green light on the base baths.
