Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Shortstops

After examining the entire player pool entering the 2025 fantasy baseball season, we break down the top shortstops who should be on your radar on draft day.

Shawn Childs

New York Yankees Shortstop Alex Rodriguez
New York Yankees Shortstop Alex Rodriguez / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Value: Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds Shortstop Matt McLain / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

His success in 2023 between AAA and the majors outperformed his scouting report. His ADP (65 – 38th hitter) was higher heading into last season. I see a pullback in his batting average (in the .270 range) until his approach aligns with his previous success. The Reds gave him 50 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League (.240/12/4/12/1 with 21 strikeouts).

McLain was on a path to a 20/30 season with a high floor in runs and RBIs, but his recovery from shoulder surgery may lead to lower expectations in power. He will gain outfield eligibility in 2025. When doing my first run of the projections, he ranked first at second base by FPGscore and 12th at shortstop, similar to his March ADPs at each position (2B - 4th and SS - 10th) in the NFBC in early March.

Spring Stats (3/10/2025): 7-for-23 with five runs, one home run, three RBIs with one walk and seven strikeouts

Shawn Childs
