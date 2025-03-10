Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Shortstops
Breakout Stud: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals
Abrams doesn’t bring the electricity of Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz entering 2025, but he does control the strike zone better. His power is coming, and he already has an impact season in steals (47) on his resume. I see a future .280/100/30/80/50 player when he adds more strength and bulk to his frame (he added 10 lbs. of bulk over the winter). He looks priced to pay off this season.
Spring Stats (3/10/2025): 5-for-26 with two runs, one home run, three RBIs with one walk and two strikeouts
