Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Shortstops

After examining the entire player pool entering the 2025 fantasy baseball season, we break down the top shortstops who should be on your radar on draft day.

Shawn Childs

New York Yankees Shortstop Alex Rodriguez
New York Yankees Shortstop Alex Rodriguez / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Breakout Stud: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals Shortstop CJ Abrams / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Abrams doesn’t bring the electricity of Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz entering 2025, but he does control the strike zone better. His power is coming, and he already has an impact season in steals (47) on his resume. I see a future .280/100/30/80/50 player when he adds more strength and bulk to his frame (he added 10 lbs. of bulk over the winter). He looks priced to pay off this season.

Spring Stats (3/10/2025): 5-for-26 with two runs, one home run, three RBIs with one walk and two strikeouts

Shawn Childs
