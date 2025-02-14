Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: CC Abrams Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Washington Nationals Shortstop CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals Shortstop CJ Abrams / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

CJ Abrams reached the 20/30 club last year in home runs and RBIs, but the fantasy market expected over 50 stolen bases. He worked on getting stronger in the offseason, suggesting a higher ceiling in 2025.

SS – CJ Abrams, WAS (ADP – 50.2)

2025 CJ Abrams Hitting Stats Hitting Profile
2025 CJ Abrams Hitting Stats Hitting Profile / Shawn Childs

Over the first half of 2023, Abrams felt like a losing fantasy investment based on his production (.230/30/7/33/9) over 252 at-bats. The Nationals gave him the great light on the basepaths in July, leading to a much better player over his final 311 at-bats (.257 with 53 runs, 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 38 stolen base), helped a move to the top of the batting order.

Abrams had similar results in runs (79), doubles (29), triples (6), home runs (20), and RBIs (65) last season as his breakthrough year in 2023. On the downside, he finished with 16 fewer stolen bases, leading to him ranking 43rd in FPGscore (1.91) for hitters, compared to 32nd (2.84) the previous season. He upped his contact batting average (.322), but it is still trailing his short minor league resume (.400 over 483 at-bats).

He started last season with an excellent April (.295/22/7/17/7 over 105 at-bats), followed by struggles in May (.205/10/2/9/1), July (.177/15/2/10/6), and August (.187/8/3/10/7). Abrams battled a shoulder issue in September while spending the final 10 days of the year shipped to the minors due to a judgment call with an off-the-field issue.

His swing path was improved in 2024, highlighted by his rising fly-ball rate (41.7), launch angle (15.1), and HR/FB rate (11.5). Abrams has a below-par but rising exit velocity (88.2 mph). He had more growth in his hard-hit rate (40.4). His average hit rate (1.759) made significant strides in his time with Washington, suggesting 30+ home runs isn’t far off.

Fantasy Outlook: Abrams doesn’t bring the electricity of Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz entering 2025, but he does control the strike zone better. His power is coming, and he already has an impact season in steals (47) on his resume. I see a future .280/100/30/80/50 player when he adds more strength and bulk to his frame. He looks priced to pay off this season.

More Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings

The Top 5 Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball in 2025

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitcher 6-10

Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Rankings: 11-15

2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Middle Round Starting Pitchers to Target

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB