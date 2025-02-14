2025 Fantasy Baseball: CC Abrams Profile, Preview, Predictions
CJ Abrams reached the 20/30 club last year in home runs and RBIs, but the fantasy market expected over 50 stolen bases. He worked on getting stronger in the offseason, suggesting a higher ceiling in 2025.
SS – CJ Abrams, WAS (ADP – 50.2)
Over the first half of 2023, Abrams felt like a losing fantasy investment based on his production (.230/30/7/33/9) over 252 at-bats. The Nationals gave him the great light on the basepaths in July, leading to a much better player over his final 311 at-bats (.257 with 53 runs, 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 38 stolen base), helped a move to the top of the batting order.
Abrams had similar results in runs (79), doubles (29), triples (6), home runs (20), and RBIs (65) last season as his breakthrough year in 2023. On the downside, he finished with 16 fewer stolen bases, leading to him ranking 43rd in FPGscore (1.91) for hitters, compared to 32nd (2.84) the previous season. He upped his contact batting average (.322), but it is still trailing his short minor league resume (.400 over 483 at-bats).
He started last season with an excellent April (.295/22/7/17/7 over 105 at-bats), followed by struggles in May (.205/10/2/9/1), July (.177/15/2/10/6), and August (.187/8/3/10/7). Abrams battled a shoulder issue in September while spending the final 10 days of the year shipped to the minors due to a judgment call with an off-the-field issue.
His swing path was improved in 2024, highlighted by his rising fly-ball rate (41.7), launch angle (15.1), and HR/FB rate (11.5). Abrams has a below-par but rising exit velocity (88.2 mph). He had more growth in his hard-hit rate (40.4). His average hit rate (1.759) made significant strides in his time with Washington, suggesting 30+ home runs isn’t far off.
Fantasy Outlook: Abrams doesn’t bring the electricity of Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz entering 2025, but he does control the strike zone better. His power is coming, and he already has an impact season in steals (47) on his resume. I see a future .280/100/30/80/50 player when he adds more strength and bulk to his frame. He looks priced to pay off this season.
More Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings
The Top 5 Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball in 2025
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitcher 6-10
Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Rankings: 11-15
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Middle Round Starting Pitchers to Target