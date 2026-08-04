Fantasy Baseball: Impact of Foster Griffin's Trade to the Guardians

Windows can close quickly for championship contenders, and the Guardians knew they couldn’t afford to wait.

Cleveland made a major pitching addition before Monday’s trade deadline, acquiring All-Star pitcher Foster Griffin from the Nationals in exchange for prospects Will Dion, Josh Hartle, Kendeglys Virguez and Nick Mitchell. The deal gives the Guardians another reliable arm for their postseason push, but it also carries clear fantasy implications. Griffin now steps into a healthier production situation, while Cleveland’s rotation also becomes all the more crowded.

Here’s what the trade means for fantasy baseball managers.

Foster Griffin Trade Fantasy Implications

National League Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch at the top of the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin’s fantasy value receives a noticeable boost with the move to Cleveland, despite his overall production unlikely to change.

Across the 2026 season, Griffin has quietly established himself as one of baseball’s better pitchers. In his 22 appearances, he has compiled a 12-3 record with a 3.06 ERA, 1.075 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts. This ultimately culminated in his first All-Star selection. And while the trade doesn’t suddenly change his pitching ability, it does put him in a much better position to succeed.

Foster Griffin just threw a perfect inning with 2 strikeouts at the All-Star Game. What a story he is. pic.twitter.com/8KCz0kJ1VI — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) July 15, 2026

With the Guardians firmly in the American League playoff race at 57-56, Griffin should see more consistent run support than he did in Washington. Thus, as a result, increasing his odds of earning more wins whenever he has a solid outing. Cleveland also holds one of the league’s better defensive units, allowing an average of 4.09 runs per game, which is 8th across the MLB. This should only help keep his ERA and WHIP among the better pitchers in baseball.

In terms of strikeout numbers and overall workload, Griffin’s numbers should remain relatively the same. However, considering the change in scenery, fantasy managers should feel even better about plugging him into their lineups. A stronger supporting cast raises both his floor and ceiling, making him a great asset as Cleveland fights for another AL Central title.

Cade Smith Fantasy Implications

American League Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) throws out a pitch during the sixth inning against the National League at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that Cleveland’s addition of Griffin raises the potential for more leads to protect, as another quality starter gives the Guardians a better chance to hold an advantage into the late innings. And, as a result, it should translate into a boost in save opportunities for Cade Smith, who has become one of the MLB’s most reliable closers this season.

Furthermore, Griffin’s ability to work into the latter half of innings should reduce the workload on Cleveland’s middle relievers, allowing the bullpen to stay fresh for high-leverage situations. And while that won’t directly increase Smith’s fantasy production on a nightly basis, it should help the Guardians’ chances of translating late leads into saves.