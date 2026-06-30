Fantasy Basketball Impact: Ja Morant Traded To The Portland Trail Blazers

The brief era coveted as ‘Grizz NXT Gen’ in Memphis is now officially over. The last of their core four from the stint, Ja Morant, has now been traded. He was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers for veteran SF Jerami Grant and SG Kris Murray. Here is a breakdown of what Morant’s fantasy value will look like in Portland as well as how the Grizzlies’ players' fantasy outlooks will look after the trade.

Ja Morant Fantasy Value In Portland

Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Portland was a more than surprising suitor for Morant. That comes from the Trail Blazers' current roster being guard-heavy. They have Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, and Denj Avdija who can act as a true PG at times. With their roster as it currently stands, many thought maybe they could package Morant to make another move, but that does not seem to be the case. NBA Insider Shams Charania reported the following when asked if this move for Portland was setting up another one.

“This was their big move as of right now. From my understanding, they are not involved with Jaylen Brown. They have made attempts with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but obviously didn’t land him.”

While the Trail Blazers may not be after another star, there should be more trades to come with their guard overhaul as of now. In the current iteration of the roster, Morant would likely be the main ball handler. That would likely sport Lilard at the SG position. Morant has had great success alongside an undersized sharpshooting SG in the past, Desmond Bane, so his offensive fit next to Lillard could be a good one. However, his overall fantasy value when healthy will have a lower ceiling than the one he had at Memphis. In the Grizzlies' starting lineup, Morant has been the only player who could be counted on reliably to bring the ball up the court and set up their offense. Now with the Blazers their are three players in their starting lineup, Lillard, him, and Advidja, who could do the following. Because of that, his APG and PPG should tick down some. The same will be true for both Advidja and Lillard.

Last season, in 20 games, Morant averaged 19.5 PPG and 8.1 APG. Injury issues have been a big concern for Morant in his career, greatly overshadowing his talent when he is on the court. He has not played 60 or more games in the past three seasons. Because of that, in fantasy drafts, fantasy managers, along with accounting for his reduced fantasy ceiling in Portland, should look elsewhere at the PG position.

Grizzlies Fantasy Impact Of Trade

Duke forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard/forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrate during a college basketball exhibition game against Tennessee and Duke on October 26, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now that Morant is no longer with the Grizzlies, many players on the roster should see a rise in their PPG average. The three notable ones are Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, and, although it is his rookie season, Cameron Boozer will see a boost offensively than he would have. All this stems from Morant’s offensive usage, which now needed to be filled by other players.

The value for Morant in a trade was clear based on conversations and was never going to be viewed as good. Many teams even wanted Memphis to attach picks to him in a deal; he was essentially viewed a negative asset. But Memphis is getting Grant, although likely not a long-term fit, get an impactful small forward. Last season for Portland, he averaged 18.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.1 APG. He could see similar production with the Grizzlies roster still being young and mostly unproven. He is a player worth taking in fantasy drafts around his average draft position.

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