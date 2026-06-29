The Miami Heat have been linked to multiple guards, whether it's through free agency or through trades. One of those guards was just traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Memphis Grizzlies just sent Ja Morant to Portland, and it looks like the Miami Heat made the right decision.

Morant's Availability Remains A Major Concern

When Ja Morant is healthy, there is no denying that he has a ton of talent. Ja was one of the most explosive guards in the NBA and a former All-NBA caliber player. The issue has been plain and simple: he hasn’t been available. Morant has appeared in only 79 games over the past three seasons, and he played only 20 last year. He is constantly dealing with new injuries, which has become a pattern. Even though the Heat desperately need a player who can score, Morant simply is too risky. The Heat cannot build around a player who has struggled from deep, especially now that they have added Giannis to their roster.

His Massive Contract Would Have Hurt Miami's Flexibility

Ja Morant’s contract was also seen as a negative asset for the Miami Heat. Morant will make more than $42 million next season and nearly $45 million the year after. The Miami Heat are hard-capped at the first apron and have no flexibility to build a roster with Morant’s contract. The Heat might have trouble improving their roster as is after the Giannis blockbuster trade.

Ja’s production and efficiency also took a major hit last season. Ja is still young and talented, but last season he shot an abysmal 30.9 percent from three-point range and never looked like the dominant player he once was. Miami desperately needs shooting around Giannis and Bam, and Morant's inconsistent perimeter shooting would have created additional spacing concerns rather than alleviating them.

Apr 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to pass the ball as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Heat Need Complementary Pieces, Not Another Ball-Dominant Star

The Miami Heat do not need another high-usage former star who needs the ball in his hands. Ja is not known as a spot-up shooter or a player who moves well off the ball. Giannis is now the offensive centerpiece, and the offense will run through him. Instead, the Heat will focus on finding complementary guards who can knock down open threes, and you can operate as secondary ball-handlers.

Miami Made The Smart Long-Term Decision

The Heat still need to improve their backcourt and will do so, but not with Ja Morant The prospect of adding Morant was far too risky for Pat Riley and the Heat.

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