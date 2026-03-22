Fantasy Basketball Prospect Watch: Tyler Tanner, Otega Oweh, & 2 Other NBA Prospects

With many teams having been out of the NBA playoff race for a while now, it is natural for their attention to shift towards tor what the top prospects look like. One glance and it is clear that the 2026 NBA Draft is going to be loaded. From the lottery to players projected at the end of the first round, to even the second, some players pop up and make immediate impacts in their rookie years for their NBA squad. For people looking to improve their fantasy basketball season, the time to start is now. Rookies in fantasy drafts every season end up being some of the better value picks. With that, here are a few players who have performed well in March Madness that fantasy managers should know going into the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Kingston Flemings

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In his first game in the NCAA Tournament, rookie point guard for the University of Houston, Kingston Flemings, looked every bit of an NBA Lottery pick. He dropped an efficient 18 points, shooting 8-12 from the field in the Cougars’ first round matchup against Idaho. He also had six rebounds and four assists.

Fleming's game is smooth, and he plays at his own tempo. He is able to score at all three levels effectively. Against Idaho, he showed off his midrange game, maneuvering around screens well and finding his spots often. In the NBA, pick-and-roll play is crucial, and Flemings thrives in these actions, making his success at the next level even more likely. Depending on the team that picks him up, he could be a big contributor for his NBA squad in his rookie season.

This season, he is averaging 16.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 5.3 APG.

Otega Oweh

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) brings the ball upcourt against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Now etched in March Madness lore for eternity, University of Kentucky Guard Otega Oweh has much more to his game than the banked half-court shot he made against Santa Clara. Against the Broncos, Oweh dropped 35 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. His 35 points marks the eighth game in his last 10 played where he has dropped 21 or more points.

Oweh, unlike Flemings, is not touted as a likely lottery pick. A top 100 NBA prospects list done by Jeremy Woo of ESPN back in February had Oweh ranked as the 93rd best NBA prospect. Despite this, Oweh, with what he has done in the past couple of months, could find himself getting taken in the NBA Draft.

Oweh will likely not be a rotation player off the bat in his rookie season in the NBA. But if he strings some productive games together, he might be a player to grab fast off the waiver wire in the 2026-2027 season.

Tyler Tanner

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) celebrates during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between McNeese and Vanderbilt at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophomore guard for Vanderbilt, Tyler Tanner, will also forever be remembered in March Madness for a half-court shot, but unlike Oweh, his did not find the bottom of the basket. Tanner, in one of the better games thus far of this rendition of the NCCAA Tournament, a 74-72 loss against Nebraska in the round of 32, dropped 27 points, four assists, and two rebounds. In the season for the Commodores, he is averaging 19.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.1 APG.

Tanner in most NBA draft mocks, has been listed in the late first to early second round range. His one major knock as an NBA prospect is his size, as he is listed at 6’0”. Ignoring his height, Tanner is a top-tier basketball talent. He can score at all three levels and has top-level speed and athleticism. Tanner, many times this season and twice against Nebraska, had show-stopping dunks. With the athleticism he possesses, he could very well overcome his one major worry for NBA teams.

Tanner has not yet decided if he is entering the NBA draft, but if he does, he could be an immediate contributor for a team, likely off the bench. Later in his career, he has all the makings of being one of the best guards in the NBA, and could very well carve out a starting role by year two in the league.

AJ Dybantsa

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

AJ Dybantsa has a chance to be a star right away in the NBA. He and his BYU team did get eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the first round, but that should have no impact on how he is viewed as a player. He was by no means the problem in their first-round exit.

Dybanstas against the University of Texas in the opening round had 35 points and 10 rebounds. In the season for BYU, he is averaging 25.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 3.7 APG. He is a can't-miss prospect and will be taken in the top three picks in the draft. He is a player who could have a rookie season similar to the number one pick from the 2025 draft, Cooper Flagg. The rookie for the Dallas Mavericks is currently averaging 20.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 4.5 APG.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI