Texas Longhorns Stun Gonzaga With Major March Madness Upset
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The Texas Longhorns are headed to the Sweet 16.
Jordan Pope and Matas Vokietaitis both scored 17 points as Texas upset No. 3 seed Gonzaga 74-68 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
The Longhorns have now won three NCAA Tournament games in the first year under Sean Miller.
Texas Offense Shines vs. Gonzaga
Similar to the BYU game, both sides went back and forth on offense to start the night.
Pope had the first four points of the game for Texas on two midrange jumpers but Gonzaga got a few easy looks on back cuts to the rim, catching the Longhorns sleeping.
After Vokietaitis picked up his first foul, Nic Codie came off the bench and gave Texas a nice boost with buckets in the paint, one coming against Ike.
Simeon Wilcher than found Mark for a fastbreak alley-oop layup before Ike scored in the paint to give Gonzaga a 12-8 lead, but Swain jumped a passing lane shortly after and soared in for a two-handed dunk in transition to tie the game up at the 12:28 mark.
He followed this up about a minute later with an off-the-dribble triple to beat the shot clock, putting Texas in front 15-14.
The Zags took control from this point on. After a driving dunk from Vokietaitis, Ike hit an open triple from the top of the arc. Gonzaga then went on a 7-1 run to take a 28-20 lead at the 4:10 mark.
But after a timeout, Texas responded in a major way. Two more paint buckets from Vokietaitis and Codie were followed up by a driving layup from Weaver in transition.
Emmanuel Innocenti answered this with a corner triple for Gonzaga but Texas punched back with a 7-0 run to close the half that ended with a stepback triple from Pope with five seconds left.
Texas came out of halftime and built the lead up to four after another two points in the paint from Vokietaitis but Gonzaga answered with a 7-2 run. The Longhorns punched back with a quick 4-0 run from Swain and Weaver before Gonzaga got a 5-0 run after a triple from Saint-Supery to give the Bulldogs a 45-43 lead at the 14:55 mark.
The two teams continued to go back and forth, but Texas then appeared to be creating a bit of seperation. An offensive rebound led to another triple from Pope, giving Texas a 62-56 lead at the 5:30 mark.
Gonzaga needed an answer and got it, using a quick 4-0 run to cut the lead back to two at 66-64 with 2:52 to play, but Pope didn't blink, hitting another triple to push the lead back to five.
Heide then ended things with a corner triple to seal the win.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7