Fantasy Football 2026 Draft: Should You Draft Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr.?

Tight ends can quickly become a fantasy manager’s best friend.

The position is one of the most top-heavy in all of fantasy football, meaning the right selection could go a long way towards securing a playoff berth. Tucker Kraft and Harold Fannin Jr. are two of the top options on the board this season, but managers will only be able to walk away with one.

So, which tight end should fantasy owners prioritize: Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft, or Cleveland’s Harold Fannin Jr.?

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the constant carousel at wide receiver, Green Bay has found consistency at tight end thanks to the emergence of Tucker Kraft ( #82 ADP, #5 among TEs ).

Now entering his fourth NFL season, Kraft has consistently improved in the fantasy sphere each year he’s been in the league. He averaged 4.6 points per game in his rookie season, 9.6 points in his sophomore year, and 14.7 before suffering a season-ending injury in 2025. Barring any sudden changes, he could be set up for his best fantasy season yet.

Kraft was prepared for a breakout year before an ACL tear ultimately cut his season short. He put fantasy managers on notice as early as Week 2 against Washington, where he caught 6 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown for 24.4 fantasy points. Just a month later, he erupted for 33.3 points against Pittsburgh, when he found the end zone twice. Soon afterward, his injury derailed his run.

2026, however, is shaping up to look much brighter. This offseason, Green Bay let wideouts Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks walk, leaving Jordan Love with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed as his primary wide receivers. And while both are productive weapons, Kraft is still arguably Green Bay’s best pass-catcher. He averaged nearly 6 targets per game across his 8 healthy contests last season, and with even fewer weapons on this year’s roster, that workload could grow even more.

Kraft is expected to be fully healthy for Week 1, and if that can remain the case by season’s end, he could easily deliver a bounce-back campaign.

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (88) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harold Fannin ( #103 ADP, #7 among TEs ) made heads turn during his rookie season in Cleveland, and it’s easy to understand why.

The 2025 third-round pick made his presence felt in year one, racking up 72 receptions for 731 yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 11.7 fantasy points per game. His production was effective enough that the Browns felt comfortable moving on from David Njoku this offseason, handing Fannin the starting job entering 2026.

That promotion creates plenty of optimism, as Fannin will likely inherit a large chunk of Njoku’s vacated targets. And, with Cleveland having the 12th-easiest schedule for tight ends this season, the volume and matchups are set for him to take another huge leap.

The real concern, however, comes from under center.

Cleveland’s quarterback competition remains incomplete, and neither Deshaun Watson nor Shedeur Sanders is an ideal option for Fannin’s fantasy production. And while increased volume should provide a great floor, inconsistent quarterback play could prevent him from fleshing out into one of fantasy’s elite tight ends.

Tucker Kraft vs. Harold Fannin Jr. Fantasy Verdict

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Fannin has everything in place for a stellar sophomore season, Kraft’s floor and upside is simply too enticing to ignore.

Fannin returns to a Browns offense that has not found consistency in years, and Cleveland’s quarterback situation only adds more uncertainty for 2026. That could lead to wildly different week-to-week scoring swings, which is beyond risky in the world of fantasy football.

Kraft, meanwhile, steps into a Green Bay offense that needs him now more than ever. A loss in weapons means his target share should only increase, and he has a much more stable quarterback in Jordan Love.

While Fannin could put up a fight, this debate ultimately goes in favor of Kraft.