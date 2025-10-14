Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Calvin Ridley and Xavier Worthy
Two wide receivers' whose fantasy football values have gone all over the place this year are Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley and Kansas City WR Xavier Worthy. With week seven of the NFL season ahead, their outlooks as fantasy players are more confusing than ever. Here is a breakdown of whether to buy, sell, or hold Ridley and Worthy in fantasy football.
Calvin Ridley
Tennessee Titans WR1 Calvin Ridley finally broke his cold streak in fantasy football in week five against the Arizona Cardinals. After going four games with not a single game over 60 yards receiving, he erupted for 131 yards on five catches. He started his week six contest on track to have another impressive performance, catching an 18-yard strike from rookie QB Cam Ward early in the first quarter. However, after that, he disappeared from the field of play. Cameras soon cut to Ridley on the bench, grabbing at his hamstring, and he was labeled as questionable to return. He ended up not coming back into the game, later being ruled out.
Adding another wrinkle into Ridley’s fantasy outlook in 2025 is the recent firing of the Titans' head coach, Brian Callahan. The only way Ridley stands to benefit from this news is positively. Tennessee currently ranks second in fewest passing yards per game and second in fewest points per game. So things can not get worse with new personnel in place. This team, spending a number one overall pick on Ward, will do anything they can to try to make him successful, which will likely involve catering more to the way he played for the University of Miami.
In 2024, the Hurriacnes threw the 15th most pass attempts per game in college football, and also threw for the second most passing yards per game. If Tennessee can find a way to utilize Ward better in the passing game, by catering to his gunslinging play style, the main beneficiary of that will be Ridley.
Even with his lingering injury, Ridley should be seen as a player to go and try to trade for in fantasy. Despite his underwhelming start to the year, he has all the makings of being a starting-level fantasy player, and his value right now is generally low.
Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs WR1 Xavier Worthy caught the opening touchdown in week six’s Sunday Night game against the Detroit Lions and then his production came to a halt. At the end of the game, he ended up just having just two receptions for 26 yards. A game like this would be easier for fantasy managers of Worthy to brush off if Rashee Rice was not being added right into the heart of the Chiefs' wide receiver room going into week seven.
Rice is returning to play after being suspended by the NFL for six games for violating its personal conduct policy. This penalty was given due to a high-speed car accident Rice was involved in March of 2024.
In the 2024 NFL season Rice looked to be emerging as a huge fantasy steal. In the first three games of the year, he had a combined 288 receiving yards, 24 receptions, 29 targets, and two touchdowns. In week four, his season ended after suffering a bad knee injury. Worthy over the first three games of the 2024 season had 81 receiving yards, six receptions, 11 targets, and one touchdown.
With this fantasy, managers with Worthy should just hold him and hope for the best in week seven. If Worthy can put up big fantasy numbers in Rice’s return game, then Worthy will become a prime sell candidate in fantasy football in week eight. A healthy Rice will undoubtedly affect Worthy's fantasy outlook in a negative way. Holding Worthy one more week to try to sell him on a high is the way to go.