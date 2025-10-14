Rashee Rice, Ladd McConkey, and 4 More Must-Start Wide Receivers in Week 7
With byes in full swing and injuries piling up, we are looking for any wide receivers to start that we can find at this point. We continue to lose star receivers, and we continue to adjust. That's the only choice we have. These are the wide receivers you should be starting in Week 7.
Start Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders, in Week 7
It doesn't matter if Terry McLaurin is back or not; Samuel will be a must-start against the Dallas Cowboys this week. He had a terrible game on Monday Night Football, catching just four passes for 15 yards and finishing as the Commanders' sixth leading receiver. None of that should give you pause. Go right back to him next week in a fantastic matchup in Dallas.
Start Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 7
This is not a wait-and-see situation. We don't need to see how Rice looks in this offense. He's an elite player and will immediately become Patrick Mahomes' top option. You already survived six weeks without him. Don't waste any more time. Plug him into your lineup immediately and let him go out there and win you your week. You were the one who took the chance on him; now it's time to reap the benefits.
Start Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins, in Week 7
Waddle has now played two full games without Tyreek Hill. In those two games, he has caught 12 of 17 targets for 205 yards and a touchdown. Those games came against the Chargers and Panthers, who have allowed the third-fewest and fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. We expect Waddle to take full advantage of a middle-of-the-pack matchup this week against the Cleveland Browns.
Start Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 7
If Quentin Johnston misses another game, McConkey is a great start against the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Last week, with Johnston out, McConkey caught seven of nine targets for 100 yards and a TD. He will be the team's WR1 if Johnston can't go.
Start Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers, in Week 7
This one does come with some stipulations. If Ricky Pearsall is once again out, and Mac Jones is the quarterback, there is no way you can take Bourne out of your lineup. Over the past two weeks, he has caught 15 of 20 targets for 284 yards. Bourne and Jones have a ton of chemistry, and if they are out there together, you start Bourne.
Start Sterling Shepard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Week 7
The Bucs have a fantastic offense, and Baker Mayfield is playing at an MVP-caliber level. This offense is going to put up passing yards. Unfortunately, they have lost Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans is far from a lock to return this week. If we are going to opt for a Bucs receiver this week, we are rolling with Shepard. He is the most proven fantasy asset and has the safest floor in the Tampa WR corps.