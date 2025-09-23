Fantasy Football Week 4 FAAB Report: Tre Tucker, Elic Ayomanor, Jaxson Dart, and 9 Other Waiver Wire Targets
Welcome to Week 4!
We saw a ton of injuries during Week 2, but Week 3 made that like a walk in the park. With players like James Conner and Najee Harris out for the season, there are quite a few fantasy managers who are scrambling for replacements.
Trey Benson is the “empty out your pockets” player (and Cam Skattebo isn’t far behind), but he’s a bit above our roster percentage threshold (see below), but there are still a few decent pickups out there that we can throw some FAAB dollars at.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at three players at each position that we should all be adding to our fantasy rosters.
(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 30% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)
Quarterback
QB Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
I’m not sure I fully trust Geno Smith and the Raiders, but it’s hard to argue with what Smith has done so far. He’s currently QB13 on the season and is averaging 15.6 fantasy points per game. With upcoming matchups against the Bears and Titans in his next three games, Smith is a very viable streaming option for fantasy managers scrambling for a Joe Burrow or J.J. McCarthy replacement.
QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
FAAB recommendation: 3-4 percent of budget
This is more of a speculative add, but the Jaxson Dart Era seems to be in our near future. While Russell Wilson looked like Superman against the Cowboys in Week 2, he didn’t top 170 passing yards in either of his other two games. With the Giants now 0-3, we should see them turn the reigns over to Dart soon – and it could be as early as this week.
QB Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings
FAAB recommendation: 2-3 percent of budget
Wentz isn’t a long-term solution, but he’s a serviceable fill-in solely due to his situation. While the former first-round pick isn’t very exciting on his own merits, he’ll be throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and no-longer-suspended Jordan Addison while J.J. McCarthy recovers.
Running Back
RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans
FAAB recommendation: 8-10 percent of budget
We’re taking a bit of a swing here, but Marks should ascend to the Texans RB1 spot at some point this season. Though he’s still only seen a season-high of six carries in one game all year, he’s seen his usage tick upward over the last few weeks. If you have an extra spot on your bench, Marks is a great high upside add who could pay off within a few weeks.
RB Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
While Gordon is more of a bench add with upside, he looked good in carrying the ball nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown last week. His upside is currently capped with De’Von Achane healthy, but things can change quickly. Gordon has some flex viability in deeper leagues, while also being a smart bench add in shallower leagues.
RB Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders
FAAB recommendation: 4-5 percent of budget
Chris Rodriguez actually led the Commanders backfield with 11 carries, but McNichols had the best production last week with four carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. While this backfield is going to be messy (read: frustrating), McNichols is a solid add in PPR leagues. And if you miss out on him, Rodriguez is a great consolation prize.
Wide Receiver
WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
I hate chasing past production, but it’s hard to ignore what Tucker did last week (eight catches on nine targets for 145 receiving yards and three touchdowns). While that’s almost guaranteed to be his high-water mark on the year, Tucker has weekly flex potential if he continues to see this type of usage.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
The Titans offense isn’t exactly one I want to be targeting right now, but Ayomanor is worth an add in deeper leagues. He’s averaging six targets per week and has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games. While his upside is a bit capped due to the Titans offense, Ayomanor is a solid add in all fantasy leagues.
WR Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs
FAAB recommendation: 3-4 percent of budget
This one pains me to write as a Patriots fan, but Tyquan Thornton needs to be on fantasy radars right now. While his usefulness may soon hit an end with the return of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, it’s hard to ignore the fact that he’s scored in back-to-back games and is coming off a nine-target game in Week 3.
Tight End
TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
Strange has been in this spot before, but he’s still available in quite a few fantasy leagues. He’s now averaging just over five targets per game and has seen his usage increase each week this season. While he still hasn’t topped 61 receiving yards in a game or found the end zone, Strange’s role in the Jaguars offense should have him on your radar.
TE Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
FAAB recommendation: 4 percent of budget
While Okonkwo hasn’t been spectacular this season, he’s been extremely solid. And there can be value in that! The veteran is averaging just over five targets per game so far and has turned that usage into 8.0 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. Currently sitting at TE17, Okonwko has the potential to move into TE1 range if he can start earning some red zone targets.
TE Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers
FAAB recommendation: 3 percent of budget
We’re digging deep here as Gadsden was a healthy inactive for Weeks 1 and 2, but he busted out with five catches for 46 yards on seven targets in Week 3. While that isn’t exactly league-winning stuff, there is value in being the Chargers main receiving tight end if he’s able to play his way into that role (which it looks like he’s in the process of doing).