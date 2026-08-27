Fantasy Football Draft Debate: Carnell Tate vs. Parker Washington

From rounds 6-8 in fantasy football drafts, WRs are taken who then end up massively outplaying their ADP and become some of the biggest fantasy draft steals of the season. A prime example of that in the 2025 season was Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens. In PPR fantasy formats, Pickens finished as WR5. His ADP in fantasy drafts in 2025 was near the consensus of WR29.

Two WRs whose current ADP is near where Pickens was a year ago, and both have intriguing upside, are Jacksonville Jaguars WR Parker Washington and Tennessee Titans WR Carnell Tate. Here is a breakdown of who is the better fantasy pick between the two this year.

Carnell Tate

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been some concerns that have arisen for Tate in the Titans’ training camp regarding his 2026 fantasy outlook. Once teams were able to wear pads, his name began to be mentioned less, and in the two preseason games, he has been a non-factor. He has had no receptions on five targets.

While there is concern, there is no question Tate has the highest fantasy potential in the Titans WR room. No one has a skill set like his. He's an elite route runner, especially with routes going down the field, and for a QB like Cam Ward who likes to extend plays and take chances, he has a chance to become his favorite target even in his rookie season.

Tate’s current ADP in PPR for ESPN fantasy leagues is WR28, and for Sleeper leagues it is WR29.

Parker Washington

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington has been trending up all of training camp. That continues the momentum he had in the late stages of 2025. In the final three games of the season, he averaged 115.7 receiving yards, 6.3 receptions, and 9.7 targets per game. He also reeled in two TDs. Over that span, Washington was WR3 in PPR formats.

From Weeks 16-19 (including the Jaguars Wild Card playoff game), Washington had a 28.9% target share.

Going into the 2026 season, Washington could be his team’s WR1. Being so for QB Trevor Lawrence, who is also coming into 2026 with good momentum, having the best statistical season of his career, the pairing of Washington and Lawrence is a sneaky good fantasy QB and WR stack.

Washington’s ADP in PPR for ESPN fantasy leagues is WR34, and in Sleeper leagues it is also WR34.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is a better fantasy pick between Washington and Tate for the 2026 season, Washington is.

With all that Washington did late in 2025 and the continued praise he has received in training camp, he looks better set up to put up a better fantasy season than Tate. And with the Jaguars bringing back a fairly similar WR group to the one they did in 2025, there is not a direct thing to point to where Washington would see rapid regression in his late fantasy success.

Tate is talented, and so is his QB Cam Ward. However, sometimes players take a minute to break through, and with both Ward and Tate struggling in the preseason, and then also adding in the Titans' struggles last year in their passing game—averaged the third-fewest passing yards per game in 2025, 166.1–Washington is clearly a safer fantasy draft pick.

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