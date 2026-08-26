Fantasy Football Draft Debate: TreVeyon Henderson vs. Rhamondre Stevenson

The New England Patriots are set up to have a split backfield again in the 2026 season with the same main RB duo they had in 2025: Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Here is a breakdown of who is the better fantasy draft pick between Henderson and Stevenson for the 2026 season.

TreVeyon Henderson

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson in the 2025 season had a great close to the year after having a pretty reserved role early on. Through his first seven games of the season, he only garnered double-digit carries once, as he averaged 6.1 carries per game. In his last nine games of 2025, he had 10 or more carries eight times, as he averaged 15.1 carries per game. Over that stretch of games in PPR fantasy formats, he ranked as RB10.

Henderson in total in his rookie season logged 911 rushing yards and 11 TDs. With his production on the back half of 2025, he should walk into 2026 with a bigger role than he had at the start of last season, barring any setbacks.

Henderson’s ADP for PPR in ESPN fantasy leagues is RB26; on Sleeper, it is RB22.

TreVeyon Henderson Injury Update

When deciding on whom to draft between Henderson and Stevenson, a potentially huge factor just arose. Henderson, on Aug. 24, had an ankle injury at a Patriots' practice after slipping on a route during 11-on-11 activities. Reporter for the Boston Globe, Christopher Price, did give a positive update on the status of Henderson.

“According to a league source, TreVeyon Henderson is getting some ”precautionary tests” done on his right ankle, but is walking and moving fine. Described as a lower ankle issue he sustained after slipping on the turf during practice Monday,” said Price on X.

So for now, drastic measures should not be weighed in injury-wise to Henderson’s draft stock, but any updates should be monitored closely by fantasy managers.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson, outside of the final three weeks of fantasy in 2025, was unstartable. From Week 1 to Week 16, he was RB43 in PPR fantasy formats. Overall last season, he had 603 rushing yards, 345 receiving yards, and nine TDs. The bulk of those TDs came in the final three games of the 2025 regular season.

Stevenson found the end zone six times in those games. In PPR formats, over that stretch Stevenson was RB3. So one thing Stevenson does have going for him on the surface is the momentum he brings into 2026 with how he ended the 2025 regular season.

Stevenson’s ADP in PPR for ESPN fantasy leagues is RB27, and for Sleeper it is RB30.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is the better fantasy draft pick between Henderson and Stevenson, Henderson is.

Stevenson’s production late in last season felt flukey. His success was extremely TD dependant and his carry total remained low. In those three games he logged, eight carries twice and seven in the other contest.

Henderson gains the edge over Stevenson with his consistently higher usage in the run game and him being at an earlier stage of his career. At 23-years old, and with New England investing a second-round pick in him, Henderson should get every opportunity to become the featured RB for the Patriots.