Fantasy Football Early-Round Tight End Debate: Colston Loveland vs. Tyler Warren

Tight ends tend to take some time to get acclimated in the NFL and become consistent contributors in fantasy football. Both Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren were exceptions as rookies in 2025, flashing plenty of upside at the position for years to come.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Loveland and Warren are typically going in the same range in drafts. If you’re looking to take a tight end early in fantasy football this year, should you have Loveland or Warren higher on your draft board?

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The average draft position (ADP) for each player in this article is from FantasyPros’ real-time ADP for half-PPR leagues.

The Case for Colston Loveland

FantasyPros’ Real-Time ADP: 42.0 (TE3)

Loveland wasn’t an immediate factor in the Chicago Bears’ aerial attack in 2025, but he saw a massive boost following the team’s bye week in Week 5. From Week 6 to Week 18 of last season, Loveland was the TE7 in fantasy points per game (10.0) in half-PPR formats.

What a rookie season from Colston Loveland 🐻 pic.twitter.com/8Xta7nGI9N — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 19, 2026

While Loveland had just the 17th-highest target share (16.5%), he had the 7th-most targets per route run (0.21) and 2nd-most yards per route run (1.84) among TEs with 250-plus routes run. Only George Kittle had more yards per route run (2.17) than Loveland.

With D.J. Moore no longer on Chicago’s roster and Loveland’s stellar production down the stretch, the second-year TE should see a massively expanded role as a primary target for Caleb Williams in 2026. Additionally, the Bears’ defense is shaping up to be a below-average unit amid injuries, which could lead to Ben Johnson improving on his 21st-ranked neutral pass rate (51.0%) from 2025.

The Case for Tyler Warren

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs through drills Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FantasyPros’ Real-Time ADP: 48.6 (TE4)

Unlike Loveland, Warren was able to hit the ground running in his rookie campaign, scoring double-digit fantasy points in 6 of his first 10 starts before the Indianapolis Colts’ bye week in Week 11. During that span, Warren was the TE6 in fantasy points per game (11.1).

After benefiting from Daniel Jones excelling in Shane Steichen’s offense, Jones sadly suffered a leg fracture in Week 12 that led to him tearing his Achilles in Week 14. As a result of Jones’ absence, Warren fell to the TE25 in fantasy points per game (5.6) from Week 12 to Week 18, and he failed to achieve 10-plus fantasy points in his final seven starts.

Despite the forgettable finish to his rookie season, Warren concluded the year with the 6th-highest target share (21.1%), 11th-most yards per route run (1.60), and the most yards after the catch per reception (6.4) at the position. Besides Jones being ready for Week 1, the departure of Michael Pittman Jr. opens up more for Warren and Josh Downs.

The Final Verdict: Draft Loveland or Warren?

Throughout fantasy football draft season, I’ve deployed the strategy of targeting Loveland, Warren, Sam LaPorta, or Tucker Kraft if I’m unable to get Brock Bowers early. Therefore, both Loveland and Warren are high on my draft board before Week 1 kicks off.

All that being said, Loveland possesses more upside with his 9.5-yard average depth of target from last season, which was the most among TEs with 50-plus targets. In comparison, Warren had the 18th-highest average depth of target (5.9) in the same sample, so he’s a bit more reliant on getting short-yardage receptions and turning those into explosive plays.

Although Loveland and Warren are both second-year TEs in positive situations, Loveland possesses a higher ceiling and has the upside to be the TE1 in 2026.