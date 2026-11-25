The Aaron Rodgers era in Pittsburgh may have reached it's breaking point, and fantasy football managers could feel the shockwaves immediately. In a stunner that came on the heels of head coach Mike McCarthy publicly backing Rodgers just a day prior, the Steelers announced they are turning to Mason Rudolph for Friday's Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Breaking: The Steelers are benching QB Aaron Rodgers and are naming Mason Rudolph the starter for Friday’s game vs. the Denver Broncos, the team announced.



Rodgers will be inactive for the game. pic.twitter.com/B1Ht6dJXJi — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2026

With the Steelers sitting at 6-4 and hosting an 8-2 Broncos squad, this late-season pivot raises immediate questions about the fantasy value of every offensive weapon in the Steelers' ecosystem.

Aaron Rodgers: Fantasy Stock Takes a Major Hit

Rodgers is officially out of the starting lineup and slated to be inactive against Denver. Following recent offensive struggles, the veteran quarterback is no longer a viable fantasy option heading into Week 12.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Outlook:

Bench or drop in redraft leagues.

Biggest Concern:

Uncertainty over whether he will ever reclaim the starting job.

Dynasty Outlook:

Long-term fantasy upside was already minimal at this stage in his career.

Mason Rudolph: Can He Revive the Steelers Offense?

Rudolph gets another shot to run the Steelers' offense, though fantasy managers shouldn't assume a quarterback swap automatically fixes the unit's rhythm. Even if he brings energy or familiarity to the huddle, Denver presents a tough test and Rudolph's real fantasy value hinges on how well he distributes the ball to surrounding playmakers.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up prior to a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Outlook:

Low-end QB2 at best.

Streaming Appeal:

Tough to trust against an elite Broncos defense.

Key Question:

Can Rudolph generate enough passing volume and scoring drives to keep Pittsburgh's skill players afloat?

DK Metcalf: Should Fantasy Managers Be Worried?

Metcalf sits near the top of the list of fantasy assets impacted by the switch under center. While his size and explosive traits gives him weekly upside, his outlook is clouded by both quarterback volatility and off-the-field/on-field discipline concerns, including a third-quarter ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 11 against Philadelphia.

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) reacts after a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monitor Targets & Air Yards:

Watch how aggressively Rudolph looks his way.

Watch Deep-Ball Opportunities:

See whether vertical shots remain part of the game plan.

Evaluate Red-Zone Usage:

Track high-value touches near the goal line.

Fantasy Verdict:

Metcalf can still be considered as a starting option depending on roster depth, but his weekly ceiling carries added risk.

Pat Freiermuth: A Potential Beneficiary?

Freiermuth is an intriguing name to watch in the fallout. Rudolph has prior history throwing to the veteran tight end, which could help build rapport quickly. If Pittsburgh relies more on quick reads, underneath throws, and high-percentage completions to settle Rudolph in, Freiermuth could see steadier volume.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) before the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy Verdict:

A viable deeper-league streaming option if his target share ticks up.

Germie Bernard & Roman Wilson: Sleeper Watch

A quarterback change often reshuffles the pecking order behind the team's top options, giving secondary pass catchers a chance to carve out a role.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Germie Bernard: Led the team in routes and drew 10 targets (six catches for 40 yards) in Week 11 against the Eagles, giving him deep-league PPR appeal if Rudolph looks his way.

Roman Wilson: Returned from a finger injury in Week 11 with three catches for 43 yards and remains worth monitoring on the fringe.

Neither receiver should be treated as a locked-in fantasy starter without sustained targets and snaps.

Steelers Running Backs: Could the Offense Lean Run-Heavy?

One of the best ways a coaching staff can support a newly inserted starter is by leaning on the ground game. Pittsburgh could easily turn to it's running backs more often to control tempo and take pressure off of Rudolph against the Broncos.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy managers should keep an close eye on rushing volume, goal-line carries, and dump-off targets, especially with Denver's defense capable of giving up chunk plays to backs when lapses occur. Still, for the time being, Jaylen Warren's value is pointing in the wrong direction. The same can be said for Rico Dowdle.

Final Fantasy Football Takeaway

Benching Rodgers creates real uncertainty across Pittsburgh's offense, but it doesn't automatically turn Rudolph or his supporting cast into fantasy-league winners. Metcalf still offers the most upside among the pass catchers, while Freiermuth could benefit if the passing game tilts shorter and safer. For now, treat Pittsburgh's offense with caution until Rudolph proves he can deliver consistent fantasy production.