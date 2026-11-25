The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped some major news ahead of their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

In an announcement posted by the Steelers on X from senior director of communications Burt Lauten, the team stated that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be active vs. Denver while Mason Rudolph will take over in his place.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos," the team said.

"Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game on Friday."

The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reported that sources told him that "this was a coach's decision" while also noting that the 42-year-old may have played the final snaps of his Hall of Fame career.

Over 10 starts for Pittsburgh this season after re-signing with the franchise in May, Rodgers has thrown for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Steelers' offense has really struggled since returning from their Week 9 bye, however, dropping back-to-back games to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles in the process.

There hadn't been any prior indication that Pittsburgh was considering such a massive change at quarterback in the middle of a playoff push, but they've now done so by turning to Rudolph and benching Rodgers in what he's declared will be his final season before retirement.

How Did Steelers Reach This Decision?

When Mike Tomlin stepped down after 19 years as the Steelers' head coach back in January, it sure felt like that closed the door on any chance of Rodgers returning to the franchise.

Once Pittsburgh hired Mike McCarthy as Tomlin's replacement, however, those circumstances changed in an instant.

McCarthy had served as Rodgers' head coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018, and the pair won Super Bowl XLV together over Pittsburgh in 2010.

Once there was an opportunity for Rodgers to reunite with McCarthy, a second go at it with the Steelers became the clear answer for the 42-year-old in terms of his destination for the 2026 campaign.

He eventually signed a one-year deal worth a base value of $22.5 million, and the hope was that he'd help Pittsburgh once again contend for the playoffs.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jonathan Greenard (52) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the team currently holds claim to the final Wild Card spot in the AFC with a 6-4 record while Rodgers has been at the helm, he's pretty clearly a shell of his former self. His 60.9 percent completion rate is the 10th-worst among 32 qualified passers, and his -66.2 EPA ranks as the third-worst under that same criteria (per Next Gen Stats).

Rodgers had only completed just 11 of his 52 passing attempts that went for 20-plus yards (per SumerSports), and his lack of mobility at this stage of his career hampered him significantly when it came to evading pressure in the pocket.

McCarthy told reporters during his weekly press conference that "Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback" and thus left little doubt about his status as the starter.

Now, however, Rudolph has been called upon to spark the Steelers' offense after the unit recorded a combined 477 yards over its last two games while Rodgers will be sidelined.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Pittsburgh "intends to revisit" its decision to bench Rodgers, though going back on that choice and potentially turning back to him if things don't work out with Rudolph would be far easier said than done.

Never say never, but the organization's resolution in this situation feels like it may have drawn a finite line in the sand.

The complete fallout remains to be seen. For now, Rodgers is set to be inactive and has been completely stripped of his duties for the Steelers while Rudolph gets the starting nod as Will Howard likely steps into the backup role and Drew Allar potentially moves up to No. 3 on the depth chart.