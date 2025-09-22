Fantasy Football Impact: Brian Daboll Implies that Jaxson Dart Could Start in Week 4
The New York Giants are 0-3 and now the questions pop up like wildfire. The greatest question all was asked today regarding the Giants Week 4 starting job. Brian Daboll just said "we are evaluating everything". Woah.... is it Jaxson Dart season? What I had heard was that this team would wait to put Dart in a soft spot, and the Chargers are not that, but after watching Russell Wilson's red zone offense on Sunday Night, that may change rather fast. If Jaxson Dart starts, how does this affect the Giants fantasy outlook?
Fantasy Football Impact
A quarterback change is all hypothetical at this moment, but Dart will surely be playing sooner than later. Wilson rates as the 17th best quarterback so far this season, per PFF. However, take that with a grain of salt. He played awfully in Sunday Night Football. This team is 0-3, and they must see what they have in Dart. If he does start, I fully expect him to be better than Wilson is the long-term. It may not be seen in one game, but long-term, it will be seen. The question will just remain as to how good he truly is.
Dart starting would be a massive boost for his dynasty value. You are getting his true value determined sooner than later. Whether the Giants fire Daboll or not, the offense has capable weapons to be a nice unit. Between their current weapons and any future additions, Dart can be setup for great success past 2025.
Wilson also struggled to get Malik Nabers the ball this week, which is plain unacceptable. You have a premier, top-five pass-catcher in football. He must have more than one catch. There is no excuse. If Dart plays, the value of Nabers increases by default. Forget that Week 2 breakout game, that will not happen week-to-week, and Dart provides the higher upside. If I own Nabers, I want Dart. The same goes for Wan'Dale Robinson.
As for Cam Skattebo, he played great in Week 3. Dart should only help his matter if the offense can be better under the rookie.
Brian Daboll Opens Door for Quarterback Change
When teams struggle, changes are made. Reports have suggested that the Giants want an easier matchup to give Dart his debut. That spot is not ideally versus the Chargers this week. Perhaps that start can be in Week 5 versus the Saints. I would venture to say that will be the case, but after seeing today's press conference, I am not so sure. One thing I am sure of is that Dart will play very soon. If they did not want that, Jameis Winston would be the listed QB2.
Looking into the long-term, I could honestly see the Giants try and trade Wilson if Dart starts. People have speculated Winston to be traded, but the real trade is in plain sight. If Dart plays, Wilson is history. Personally, I do think that Dart is the real deal. I suggested him as being the 2nd best quarterback in the 2025 draft class. I will be excited to see him play once the time comes. Not only is he likely better than Wilson, but he brings tremendous locker room vibes that should rub off on anyone. Daboll needs to make this change to potentially save his job.
Stock Watch: Up on Jaxson Dart, Whole Giants Offense, IF the change is made.