Preseason Fantasy Football Winners & Losers: Jaxson Dart Surges As Rashee Rice Falls

Discover the biggest preseason fantasy football winners and losers, including Jaxson Dart’s rise, Rashee Rice’s fall, and other key player updates that impact 2025 draft strategy.

Mark Morales-Smith

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) receives the ball from the snap during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) receives the ball from the snap during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
With the NFL Preseason coming to its conclusion. It's now time to evaluate what we saw. For some fantasy options, it was an outstanding month, while others saw their value plummet. These are the preseason winners and losers.  

Preseason Fantasy Football Winners

QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Dart has looked incredible this offseason for the New York Giants. It's only preseason, but from what we've seen, he's looked like a potential franchise quarterback. Russell Wilson has to be on notice that if he doesn't perform well, then his days are numbered.  

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Henderson has been as dynamic as advertised this preseason. He started it off with an explosive return touchdown and finished averaging 7.6 yards per carry. Now that Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with an injury, Henderson's value has gone through the roof. 

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

We have seen Croskey-Merritt go from an overlooked late-round pick to one of the fastest-rising players in fantasy football. He has stepped up as the favorite to lead the Washington Commanders' backfield in rushing, after making Brian Robinson Jr expendable and resting with the starters in the team's final preseason game.   

WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After suffering through the Will Levis era in Tennessee, Ridley finally has himself a quarterback. We saw Cam Ward look good and heavily target Ridley when both were on the field during the preseason. It's clear that both of their skill sets complement each other well, and because of that, Ridley has quietly climbed up draft boards. 

Preseason Fantasy Football Losers 

QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) gives a thumbs up before the snap during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Injuries and inaccuracy have buried Richardson again. He looked bad in the preseason and suffered another injury, this time to his finger. After losing the starting job to Daniel Jones, frustration with the franchise was expressed by his camp. The writing could be on the wall for Richardson in Indy. 

RB Brian Robinson Jr, San Francisco 49ers

The ascension of Croskey-Merritt has come at the misfortune of Robinson Jr. The once assumed lead back in Washington was made obsolete in the Commanders' backfield, and they shipped him off to San Francisco for next to nothing. At best, he's now an RB2 behind a workhorse back, and even that role could be debatable once Isaac Guerendo gets healthy.   

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fantasy owners are left without answers on a looming suspension for Rice. We are now confident it will come this season; however, we don't know when or for how long. The uncertainty has completely tanked his fantasy value. All we know for sure is that he has a hearing with the league in regards to his discipline for his arrest on September 30. Anything else is just speculation. 

TE Noah Fant, Cincinnati Bengals

We could have put Mike Gesicki or Fant here now that they are expected to potentially cannibalize each other in Cincy. However, being that Fant was made expendable in Seattle by rookie Elijah Arroyo, which led to his release, he's the bigger loser in the situation. Both Bengals' tight ends were at one time locked in as expected lone starting TEs. Now they are in the same offense, and they've lost their sleeper appeal.

