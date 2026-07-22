Fantasy Football Impact: Bucky Irving's Latest Injury Update

The hype for RB1 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucky Irving, going into the 2025 season was among the greatest of any player. However, Irving did not meet the high expectations set for him, with his injury played a large role in that.

Irving in 2025 only appeared in 10 games due to a labrum injury. He underwent shoulder surgery In February to address his ailment and is in the midst of recovering.

Bucky Irving Latest Injury News

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Irving recently said he feels healthy and that he believes he will be ready to go by the Buccaneers’ first training camp practice. Tampa Bay’s first scheduled training camp practice is less than two weeks away on July 29. So with any fantasy manager that may have been factoring in injury concerns heavily into Irving as a fantasy football prospect going into 2026, those concerns can get lessened.

One of the main things fantasy managers need to keep an eye on with Irving is the chance of his fantasy ceiling being affected by the RB behind him on the Bucs’ depth chart, Kenny Gainwell.

Kenny Gainwell’s Impact On Bucky Irving’s Fantasy Outlook

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenny Gainwell, last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, put forth his best season in the five seasons he has been in the NFL. He had 114 rushes for 537 rushing yards. He also proved to be one of the best pass-catching RBs in the league. He had 73 receptions for 486 receiving yards. That ranked as the fourth most receptions by an RB in 2025 and the fifth most receiving yards out of any RB.

Irving, last season in 10 games with the Buccaneers, had 588 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards, and four total TDs. In 2024, in his rookie season, when he played in more of a two-RB system, he had 1,122 rushing yards and 392 receiving yards.

With the Buccaneers signing Gainwell coming off the season he just had, he will definitely be utilized at a notable rate. That undoubtedly will hinder Irving’s fantasy potential for 2026. But even if he has a smaller workload, if he can stay healthy for the whole season, that sacrifice may be well worth it.

On ESPN’s top 300 fantasy football PPR cheat sheet, Irving is currently slated as the 41st-best player available and RB21. That feels way too low. Fantasy managers should be more than comfortable taking him in the RB15 range.

In that two-RB system, Irving was in with now Washington Commanders RB Rachaad White in his rookie season; Irving finished as RB13 in PPR fantasy football formats. He is more likely to land in that range by the end of 2026 rather than at RB21.

If fantasy managers do choose to take Irving in fantasy drafts, Gainwell is one of the best RB handcuffs to have on a fantasy roster this season. If Irving is not available in a game in 2026, Gainwell has the potential as the Bucs’ RB1 to be a top -five fantasy RB performer for the week. He is listed on ESPN’s top 300 fantasy football PPR cheat sheet as the 100th best player available and RB33.

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