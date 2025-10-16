Cleveland weather concerns complicate Dolphins vs. Browns matchup on Sunday
In Cleveland, there’s never a guarantee when it comes to weather forecasts for Browns games.
Cleveland could see some serious weather implications this weekend when they return home for a big week seven matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
The National Weather service is reporting the potential for a concerning forecast of steady rainfall and strong winds set to make its way through Cleveland Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon, which would most certainly play a factor into the overall performance for both teams.
Andy Slater gave some insight into what the forecast could bring to Cleveland on Sunday.
The National Weather Service advised, “(this is) certainly a system worth keeping an eye on”, which gives fans who plan to attend Sunday’s game a heads-up to dress appropriately in the event of another rainy and windy game in Cleveland.
Cleveland is no stranger to weather-affected games, with it seeming that at least once a year they host a game where weather plays an immediate factor into the on-field performance of both teams. The months of October and November are always included in that window for bad weather, meaning this could be just the start of what is to come as the fall season is upon us, and the winter season right around the corner.
With weather implications looming ahead of this weekend, it’ll be important for Cleveland to craft an offensive gameplan centered around short passing and to lean heavily on their ground game. Dillon Gabriel threw over fifty times against Pittsburgh, which didn’t result in much production for their offense. Cleveland cannot rely on a similar gameplan if they hope to find a win this weekend.
It’ll be key to involve both Browns running backs a majority of the game, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, in their gameplan. Another important key to winning will be putting together drives to position their kickers within respectable kicking range in the event scoring is seldom; there’s no sense in kicking anything north of forty or more yards on field goal tries.
Miami doesn’t often face poor weather conditions when playing at their home stadium, so that should automatically give Cleveland an advantage with their knowledge and experience playing in rain, sleet, or snow.
Both teams currently sit with a disappointing record of 1-5, increasing the stakes for their game including both teams head coaches job security, who could be or already are on the hot seat.
Kickoff is currently set for 1:00 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium, but if any serious change in the forecast arises, delays could be in place if players and fans safety is at risk.