Fantasy Football Impact: Latest Josh Jacobs News; Set For Immediate Return In Week 7

Recently, the NFL took Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs off the Commissioner’s Exempt List. With that, it seems fantasy football managers can put him in their starting lineups as soon as Week 7.

Josh Jacobs Update

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has been an ongoing legal case with Jacobs regarding an altercation with his then-girlfriend in May. The NFL is still conducting its own personal conduct policy investigation, even though Jacobs is no longer on the exemption list. While the NFL continues its investigation, Jacobs is allowed to practice with the Packers starting next week and can play in Green Bay’s Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions.

With there being a window open for Jacobs being able to play, the Packers plan to use it. On Saturday, Oct.17, American journalist for The Ringer and Netflix, Tom Pelissero, said the following on X regarding Jacobs. “Josh Jacobs will immediately return as the Packers’ starting running back next week at Detroit. Meanwhile, Micah Parsons still isn’t ready to practice, making it unlikely he plays before Nov. 8 against the Patriots at the soonest.”

Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook For Rest Of Season

While Jacobs will certainly improve the Packers' run game, he may not be the fantasy football top-tier RB that some fantasy managers hope he will be. Currently, Green Bay is averaging the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL: 60.4. They are averaging over 15 fewer rushing yards per game than the Houston Texans, who are averaging the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the league–79.0.

Those struggles can be pointed some to the talent of the RBs they have been using–MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks, and Pierre Strong Jr.--but the main problem lies with something that Jacobs will also deal with when he returns in Week 7: Green Bay’s offensive line. In PFF's most recent league offensive line ranking, they have the Packers slated as having the second-worst OL in the NFL.

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With MarShawn Lloyd

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Marshawn Lloyd (32) rushes for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during their football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undoubtedly, the recent Jacobs news affects Lloyd the most in fantasy football. He becomes unplayable starting in Week 7, which is unfortunate because he is coming off his best week in fantasy. In Week 5. In PPR formats, he ranked as RB12.

Fantasy managers, even with Lloyd’s role soon to diminish, are best off just holding him on their roster, with the NFL’s investigation into Jacobs still ongoing. Lloyd also has a great fantasy outlook for Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are allowing the most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 168.4, and the eighth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.

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