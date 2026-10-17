Fantasy Football Injury Alert: A.J. Brown Expected to Play Week 6; Fantasy Fallout for Drake Maye and Patriots

A.J. Brown's Impending Return Changes Fantasy Landscape in New England

Fantasy managers who invested heavily in the New England Patriots’ passing game this offseason have spent the last month and a half navigating a turbulent landscape. When blockbuster offseason acquisition A.J. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain in the opening quarter of Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, it felt like a cruel joke. Sidelined on Injured Reserve for the better part of two months, Brown left fantasy lineups scrambling and forced a heavy burden onto a patchwork receiving corps.

Now, according to reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the dark cloud is lifting. The Patriots are expected to activate Brown off Injured Reserve in time for their divisional matchup against the New York Jets. After returning to practice this week and testing his ankle, the star wideout is poised to reclaim his role as the undisputed fantasy stud wide receiver of this offense. While Brown may have a bit of a pitch count that limits his upside to more of a WR2 this week, his fantasy managers absolutely have to start him.

The #Patriots will likely activate WR AJ Brown off Injured Reserve to play against the #Jets on Sunday, sources say.



Brown returned to practice this week after a stint on IR with a high-ankle sprain and now an anticipated return to the field. pic.twitter.com/UknZRnrv8T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2026

For fantasy football players, this news is an absolute earthquake. Inserting an elite, difference-making alpha back into an active offense changes the math across the entire roster. But how does this dramatic shift impact key offensive pieces like Drake Maye, Romeo Doubs, Hunter Henry, and Demario Douglas? Let’s break down the fantasy fallout for Week 6.

Fantasy Football Fallout

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

For young quarterback Drake Maye, the return of his premier weapon provides an invaluable ceiling boost. Maye has experienced a bumpy start to the season while leaning on a patchwork receiving corps, but a route-running technician of Brown's caliber offers the ultimate safety valve and field-stretcher. With opposing defenses forced to dedicate heavy safety attention to Brown, Maye will benefit from wider throwing windows and softer underneath zones. While Maye has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks over the last two weeks, his overall upside skyrockets now that he possesses a legitimate go-to option capable of turning simple plays into explosive gains. He has legit overall QB1 upside this week.

WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

Romeo Doubs saw an expanded target share in Brown's absence, but the production has been erratic. With Brown drawing the primary cornerback coverage, Doubs slides back into a more natural secondary role. While he will face lighter defensive coverages, his total target volume will likely decrease, converting him into a high-upside, boom-or-bust flex play for Week 6.

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry occupies a uniquely stable position amid this offensive reshuffle. Henry has quietly maintained reliable chemistry with Maye throughout the early weeks of the season, and Brown's presence on the perimeter should only help the veteran tight end. Elite wide receivers stretch defenses both vertically and laterally, opening up lucrative soft spots in the middle of the field where tight ends thrive. Henry retains his status as a steady back-end option, with his red-zone equity actually getting a boost because defenses can no longer focus solely on bracketing tight ends and slot receivers near the goal line. Consider Henry a high-end TE2 with TE1 upside this week.

WR Demario Douglas, New England Patriots

Meanwhile, Demario Douglas faces a more noticeable PPR floor dip. Douglas thrived on manufactured touches and short-area slot volume while the receiving room was decimated, but Brown's return eats directly into those underneath targets, turning Douglas into a game-script-dependent flex play or roster hold. Douglas belongs on the bench outside of deep fantasy leagues this week, and can be thrown back on the waiver wire in most leagues.