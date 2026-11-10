Fantasy Football Impact of Kirk Cousins Trade: What it Means for Justin Jefferson and the Vikings’ Offense

That sound you hear is Justin Jefferson fantasy football managers rejoicing. Following another dud from their starting QB on Monday Night Football in Week 9, the Minnesota Vikings have reunited with Kirk Cousins, acquiring him in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

How does the Cousins trade affect Cousins, Jefferson, and the other pass-catchers in Minnesota’s offense from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a Raiders squad that is lacking pass-catching talent aside from Brock Bowers, Cousins was producing as the QB7 in fantasy points per game (20.0) in his first nine starts. Of the 22 QBs with 250-plus dropbacks in 2026, Cousins is logging the 10th-most yards per attempt (7.4), the second-most passing touchdowns (20), and the lowest pressure-to-sack rate (9.8%).

Cousins was the QB13 in fantasy points per game (18.0) in O’Connell’s offense in 2022 and the QB7 in fantasy points per game (19.3) in his eight starts for the Vikings in 2023. While Cousins has never had any rushing upside, his familiarity with the offensive scheme and the weapons in Minnesota’s offense make him immediately viable in fantasy moving forward.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has not been an enjoyable experience for Jefferson managers through the first nine weeks. Despite Jefferson still not showing any decline in talent, the All-Pro wideout is the WR31 in fantasy points per game (11.9) on the 8th-highest target share (28.7%) at the position entering Week 10.

Jefferson was the WR2 in fantasy points per game (21.7) catching passes from Cousins in 2022. Having stability at the QB position puts Jefferson firmly back into the WR1 tier again.

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jefferson isn’t going to be the only WR to benefit from Cousins returning to Minnesota. Although it was a small sample of eight games together in 2023, Addison was the WR14 in fantasy points per game (15.8) from Week 1 to Week 8 with Cousins throwing him the ball.

Even at 38 years old, Cousins is averaging the eighth-highest average depth of target (8.7) among the 22 QBs with 250-plus dropbacks this season. While Jefferson is surely going to be fed the ball plenty, Cousins’ arrival could lead to more spike weeks for Addison, who leads the Vikings in average depth of target (15.7).

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) makes a catch as Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) tackles during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a few years since they played together, and T.J. Hockenson has dealt with a season-ending injury since, but it’s worth noting that Hockenson was the TE3 in fantasy points per game (14.6) with Cousins in 2023. Even with the QB play the Vikings have had this year, Hockenson is the TE9 in fantasy points per game (10.7).

The addition of Cousins could lead to more weeks where Addison and Hockenson are competing as the No. 2 option in Minnesota’s passing attack. That being said, similar to Jefferson and Addison, Hockenson sees a boost with Cousins rejoining the Vikings.