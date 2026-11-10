Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets For Every Position: Aaron Rodgers, Chig Okonkwo, And More

It's Tuesday; that means it's waiver wire day. Week 9 is over, and we now turn our attention to Week 10. Here, we are going to take a look at the very best waiver wire target for each position for Week 10.

Waiver WIre Targets: Week 10

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers may be elderly and wildly unlikable, but prior to Week 8, before their bye week, he had been playing pretty well. He struggled in a bad matchup against the Browns in Paris, but in the five previous games, he had thrown for 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, while clearing 200 yards in every game.

In Week 10, he'll be coming off a bye with a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The last time he faced them, he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

McGowan has seen an increased workload and continues to outperform Jonathan Taylor. He is now set to potentially step into an every-down role if Taylor is traded at some point today. However, he seems to have carved out a significant role even if Taylor stays put.

In Week 9, Taylor handled 13 carries for 46 yards at 3.5 yards per carry, while McGowan carried the ball six times for 45 yards and a touchdown at 7.5 yards per carry. You need to scoop up the rookie, even in 10-team leagues.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

It looks like AJ Brown is going to be out until at least Week 12 after the Patriots' bye week, and Romeo Doubs remains on injured reserve. Nevertheless, even with Mack Hollins back, Pop Douglas was still the lead receiver.

After catching four touchdowns in his previous four games, Douglas stepped up in Week 9, catching five of his nine targets for 102 yards. With all the health issues Brown is having, Douglas could legitimately be the Pats' top wideout for the remainder of the season.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

With all the injuries to the Commanders' pass-catchers, Okonkwo has stepped up. He is a tight end we championed all offseason, but he suffered a hamstring injury early in the year, which took him a while to get back on track from. In Week 9, he caught six of seven targets for 57 yards, and we expect him to keep seeing that kind of volume, making him a viable fantasy option.

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