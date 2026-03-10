Fantasy Football Impact: Tyler Allgeier Signs With Arizona Cardinals

With the #3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals have not had a clear shoo-in for their pick. Numerous names have popped up as potential fits, including RB for Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love. And while the idea of Love being a part of Arizona is exciting, that does not seem to be a reality anymore with the recent signing of RB from the Atlanta Falcons, Tyler Allgeier.

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In Allgeier’s time in Atlnta barring injury, he primarily played the role of RB2. His vertical bruising run style is not the typical modern RB1 style, but it is effective. In 2025, he had 644 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Even if Allgeier is not used as a lead back in Arizona, his role should be more significant than it was in his time in Atlanta. He is no longer coming on the gridiron to back up clearly one of the best three RBs in the NFL, Bijan Robinson. He is instead now going to be paired with a veteran 30-year-old, James Conner, who is coming off a major foot injury in the 2025 season.

Conner last season just played three games and was not effective in these bouts. He had just 95 yards and a 3.0 yard pery carry average. And although this is a small sample size, it is the lowest YPC average of his career. So, although Allgeier’s role is not yet defined, he will see a clear boost in fantasy value compared to what he was as a fantasy RB in 2025.

Conner, given his situation, is a cut candidate. If the Cardinals were to go through and make that move, Allgeier’s fantasy stock would be at one of the highest points it has been in his about-to-be five-year NFL career.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For anyone in the last three seasons who has had Robinson on their fantasy roster, Allgeier is a known name. Robinson, as dynamic a player as he is, his time on the field over the past three seasons has varied. The presence of Allgeier in Atlanta’s backfield has been a big piece in this. It looks now, with Allgeier out of the picture, barring any other signings, the Falcons should be more than comfortable having Robinson slated to be the three-down workhorse back he is in 2026. They did start to use him this way in 2025.

Last season, Robinson put forth the best years statistically in his young NFL career. He had 1,478 rushing yards, 820 rushing yards, and 11 total TDs. With numbers like these, it is hard to imagine Robinson could top them, but at 24 years old, he is in his prime and is more than capable.

Come fantasy football mock drafts, Robinson will be in talks to be the first player off the board. He will also be witha new signal caller, with the likely starting QB for the Falcons in 2026 being former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagoovailoa. In his time in Miami, Tagovailoa played alongside another elite RB who had great success paired with him, De’Von Achane.

It will be hard to have worse QB play than Atlanta had last year, so the addition of Tagovailoa is also a slight positive for Robinson, helping boost his fantasy stock even higher.

