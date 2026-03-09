Falcons Agree to Terms With Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to terms with former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a league-minimum deal, adding competition for injured starter Michael Penix Jr.

Adam Schefter confirmed the report on Monday.

Over his six seasons in Miami, Tagovailoa was 44-32 and threw for 18,166 yards, 120 touchdowns, and 59 interceptions over 78 games. It was previously reported that general manager Ian Cunningham was among the first to contact the former first-round pick, and the quick agreement confirmed those reports.

Tagovailoa will sign for the league minimum ($1.3 million) and will come to Atlanta with the expectation that he will compete for the starting job. He could prove to be a solid fit in the Kevin Stefanski system, as both the player and the system rely on rhythm and timing.

Penix, meanwhile, is still in the midst of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. The recovery timeline is not publicly known, but he has repeatedly said that he expects to be back in time for Week 1. The new-look Falcons regime has been adamant that they believe in their young quarterback, but his injury history remains a legitimate concern.

While Tagovailoa could be a great fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense in Atlanta, he also has an injury history that raises concerns. He has only finished a full season once (2023) in his six NFL seasons – a thumb injury cost him part of the 2020 season, fractured ribs and a finger injury held him out in 2021, and he suffered concussions in both 2022 and 2024. In 2025, Tagovailoa was benched for poor performance.

When he is fully healthy, Tagovailoa has shown that he can be a good starter. In that lone full season, he was named to the Pro Bowl and led the Dolphins to the playoffs. He threw for a career-high 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. It was that performance that landed him the massive contract extension.

For a league minimum contract, Tagovailoa is a low-risk, high-reward prospect who will push Penix this season or take over the starting job.

The NFL is in the midst of this early negotiation window, but the agreement will not be official until the start of the league year on Wednesday. The next two days will provide teams with their first opportunity to speak with players and negotiate any potential deals.

With Penix still recovering and the roster undergoing a major transition under Stefanski and Cunningham, the Falcons’ quarterback situation will be one of the biggest storylines to watch as the rest of the offseason unfolds.