Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Deebo Samuel Injury Opens Door For 49ers Sleeper

The 49ers were already without Kyle Juszczyk on the offense, and now Deebo Samuel has gone down with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Seahawks.

Brock Purdy and Samuel have linked up well this season, with fantasy managers of both players enjoying the resurgence of the two.

Now with Samuel out, other receivers will need to step up for the 49ers' offense, especially Mike Evans and George Kittle.

Fantasy Football Impact

WR Deebo Samuel Sr, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel has been a top fantasy player this year, with double-digit point tallies in Weeks 1, 3, and 4. The eighth-year man was ruled out with a hamstring injury after going down hard on the field.

Deebo Samuel Sr. (leg) has been ruled OUT and won't return vs. the Seahawks. — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 11, 2026

Samuel's status will need to be monitored heading into Week 6 against the Commanders. If Samuel is good to go, he should a starter for fantasy managers.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans has been dealing with injuries of his own, but he has been another top target for Purdy downfield.

With Samuel dealing with his hamstring injury, managers should expect Evans to be Purdy's top receiver.

Evans has also recorded three double-digit point weeks this season, and he continues to perform at a high level for the 49ers, despite his injury struggles.

Evans is a must-start wide receiver, with or without Samuel in the offense.

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle has been a consistent fantasy pick when healthy, and he continues to show out for the 49ers, picking up an average of 16.1 fantasy points this season.

Kittle's best outing this season came against the Cardinals, which saw him tally 26.2 fantasy points on six receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel's injury will lead to an increase in Kittle's targets, cementing him as a must-start tight end.

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league, with an overall QB3 ranking. Purdy is averaging 25.1 fantasy points this season, and even without Samuel, he ranks as a must-start quarterback.

Purdy will use Evans and Kittle as his top two receivers, and he won't forget that he has Christian McCaffrey to look to on the ground.

What Is The Impact Of Samuel's Injury?

Fantasy managers of Samuel will be concerned for his Week 6 status, but fantasy managers of other 49er players should have no fear for Week 6.

Mike Evans and George Kittle look to be the biggest beneficiaries from Samuel's injury, and Purdy's consistency keeps him as a QB1.