Deebo Samuel Headlines Our 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers After De'Zhaun Stribling Injury Update

More wide receivers are started each week than any other position. Because of that, fantasy football owners are always looking for wide receiver streaming options. These are the top fantasy football wide receiver streamers for Week 2.

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

In Week 1, Golden led all Packers wide receivers, playing on 82% of the offensive snaps. Golden also led the team with 12 targets, catching a team-high six receptions for 95 yards.

This week, we like the matchup against the New York Jets despite them playing well enough against a horrific Tennessee Titans passing attack last week. That was more of a reflection on the Titans' offense than the Jets' pass defense.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel is a strong streaming option, especially right now. De'Zhaun Stribling has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury; George Kittle is still having his snaps monitored, and we aren't sure exactly how many snaps Christian McCaffrey is going to play this week.

This opens the door for a major opportunity for Samuel, who saw seven targets last week. He caught six of his seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and tacked on a 12-yard carry. We do not expect his usage or production to take a dip in Week 2 at home against a terrible Miami Dolphins team.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Despite a strong season opener, Douglas is still available in a lot of leagues. He played on 91% of the offensive snaps and saw seven targets. Douglas caught a team-high five passes for a team-leading 94 yards.

We still view Chris Bell as the eventual WR1 in Miami, but he is still working his way back from his ACL injury. Bell only played on 52% of the offensive snaps in Week 1. Until we see him getting more work, Douglas should be viewed as the WR1 in Miami. This week we could see him take advantage of a 49ers' defense returning from Australia.

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

Wicks had a strong start to his Eagles' career in Week 1, catching two of his four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. He is the clear WR2 in Philly ahead of first-round rookie Makai Lemon for the time being.

Lemon missed time in camp due to injury, and Wicks stepped up and looked great. Until we see a shift in the dynamics of the Eagles' WR room, Wicks should be a solid streaming option.

Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

It was Nailor who was the Raiders' top fantasy wide receiver in Week 1. He led their wideouts with five targets and finished with three receptions for 27 yards.

Those numbers aren't blowing anyone away, but he led the Raiders' wide receivers in both targets and receptions and was tied for the lead in yards. That's enough to make him a viable streaming option against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

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