Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Ja'Marr Chase Injury Increases Fantasy Stock Of Bengals Sleeper

Ja'Marr Chase had a slow fantasy start in Week 1, but Weeks 2 and 3 have seen the Bengals' wide receiver bounce back. Now questionable with a concussion, Chase's injury will have a big impact on the Bengals' offense.

Chase's questionable status will see Tee Higgins with more fantasy value as a receiver, with running back Chase Brown also looking to provide more value for fantasy managers.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase left the Bengals game against the Jaguars and is being evaluated for a concussion. He has been the top receiver for the Bengals this season, and his injury will be a big blow for Joe Burrow and company.

#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is being evaluated for a concussion and his return is questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2026

Chase only recorded 3.2 fantasy points in Week 1, but Weeks 2 and 3 saw Chase bank 26.5 and 24.8 fantasy points, respectively.

Chase remains a WR1 for fantasy managers, but his status will be one to monitor heading into Week 4, especially if he is unable to return to today's game against the Jaguars.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins will now have to step up as the WR1 for Joe Burrow's offense, but fantasy managers should not worry about Higgins being the Bengals' number one.

Higgins also had strong fantasy outings in Weeks 2 and 3, and with more targets, Higgins will be a must-start receiver for fantasy managers in Week 5 if Chase remains sidelined.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Brown has a great connection with Joe Burrow, and with Chase questionable, Brown becomes a bigger target for Burrow to throw to.

Although he has struggled at times early this season, Brown has a great fantasy upside, given his ability as a rusher and pass catcher. Brown remains a starting running back for fantasy managers.

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Even without his WR1, Burrow is still a QB1 for fantasy managers, with Higgins as his new top receiver down the field.

Burrow had average performances in Weeks 1 and 2, but Week 3 saw Burrow earn fantasy managers 22.6 points with a 282-yard performance along with 3 touchdowns.

Burrow will play Week 5 against the winless Miami Dolphins, which will contribute to the big upside in fantasy value for Burrow.

How Does Chase's Injury Affect The Bengals' Offense?

Chase's injury definitely shakes things up for the Bengals' offense, but fantasy managers of Higgins, Brown, and Burrow should not worry about their players.

Managers of Ja'Marr Chase will be worried about his status for Week 5, but if he's able to suit up, Chase remains a top receiver for managers.