Ja'Marr Chase Leaves Game With Jaguars Due to Injury

The wide receiver injuries keep coming for Cincinnati. Bengals top player Ja'Marr Chase suffered a head injury after a nasty facemask, spin hit that knocked him out of the game in the opening half against Jacksonville.

Chase went into the blue tent for evaluation and then back into the locker room as Cincinnati is down to just one Week 1 starter in the wide receiver unit.

UPDATE: Cincinnati declared Chase (concussion protocol) out for the game following the halftime break.

The receiver is questionable to return after getting evaluated for a concussion. A brutal loss for the time being in a tied game as of this writing.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed how the team was dealing with injuries to Colbie Young and Andrei Iosivas this week.

Now, they have to overcome the loss of their best player.

"We pride ourselves on being problem solvers. And Colbie (Young) was a huge part of that plan and first played the game," Taylor said. "A lot of it had to be changed up, and so it's a challenge that's not unique to us. But we have guys that we really believe in. That's the good news. Is we're not just playing with guys that we don't think we can find a role for. They're there because they have to be, everybody in that receiver room, tight end room. We got a lot of confidence in what they can do for us.

"Tanner's (Hudson) an important part of that. We got a lot of faith in him, and he's made obviously a lot of plays for us over the 18 years he's been here. So he's just always ready for his opportunity. That's what you appreciate about Tanner. He's been up. He's been down. He's been a part of it. He hasn't. He stays the same guy every day in practice. Same guy in the locker room. Knows that his opportunity will come, and he's going to capitalize on it when it does."

Cincinnati is trying to overcome the injury at home against Jacksonville.

And now Ja'Marr Chase is headed to the locker room after this hit...

pic.twitter.com/e8AE28VpgG — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) October 4, 2026

WR Ja’Marr Chase is being evaluated for a possible concussion. His return is questionable. pic.twitter.com/T15z50KdPF — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 4, 2026

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