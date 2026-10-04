Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Jalen Nailor Concussion Opens Door For Two Fantasy Sleepers

Jalen Nailor has not had the biggest fantasy impact for the Las Vegas Raiders, but his status has been downgraded to out against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will lead to more targets for other Raiders' pass catchers.

Nailor has been quiet with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, but fantasy managers of other Raiders will likely see their playera targeted more.

Fantasy Football Impact

WR Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

Nailor has been the WR2 for the Raiders behind Tre Tucker, but he has not made a big impact for fantasy managers, with just an average of 2.2 fantasy points per game this season.

Nailor can be considered a droppable fantasy WR, especially if he is ruled out for a longer period of time with a concussion.

#KCvsLV Injury Update: WR Jalen Nailor (concussion) is OUT — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 4, 2026

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers has only played in Weeks 3 and 4 this season due to an injury, but his return in Week 3 cemented him as the number one pass-catcher on the Raiders.

With Nailor's injury, Bowers will see even more targets headed his way. Week 3 saw Bowers record 27.6 fantasy points on 10 receptions.

Bowers has been a sure TE1, and fantasy managers should continue to treat Bowers as a must-start fantasy option.

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Tucker is the Raiders' WR1, with his best game coming in Week 2 with 22.9 fantasy points. Tucker cooled down in Week 3, with Bowers' return, recording just 8.3 fantasy points.

Tucker will see an increase in targets with Nailor's injury, but if Bowers remains healthy, Tucker's fantasy value decreases slightly.

Tucker is also seeing more snaps with his fellow receiver Jack Bech out with an injury, but Tucker really only has value as a flex option in deeper leagues.

QB Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Cousins remains an appealing fantasy option given Bowers is back on the field for the Raiders. The quarterback has thrown three touchdowns in each of his first three games of the season, and he ranks as QB11 in terms of fantasy output.

Cousins continues to be a starting fantasy quarterback despite his WR2 suffering a concussion. Look for Cousins to find Bowers, Tucker, and running back Ashton Jeanty more with Nailor's injury.

Are Raiders' Players Solid Fantasy Football Options?

Kirk Cousins and Brock Bowers should be considered must-start options in fantasy football leagues. Bowers has a great upside as TE1 for the Raiders, and he continues to make big impacts for the Raiders' offense.

Tucker and Nailor remain low-end options, with Tucker having a better fantasy upside than Nailor.