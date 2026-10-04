Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Ladd McConkey Foot Injury Gives Rise To Fantasy Football Sleeper

Ladd McConkey has been questionable several times early this season, with a rib injury earlier and a foot injury this week, which put him on the Chargers' injury report before their weekend match against the Seahawks.

McConkey has been a trusted WR1 for fantasy managers, but his injury concerns will lead to more opportunities for WR2 Quentin Johnston and TE1 Oronde Gadsden.

Fantasy Football Impact

WR Ladd McConkey, Las Angeles Chargers

McConkey has not had his best fantasy football start, but he remains a WR1 despite the Chargers struggles.

He has recorded double-digit fantasy points in two of his three outings this season, but several injuries have started to derail his campaign.

Ladd McConkey (foot) won’t return and has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/MhIgXMtrY5 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 4, 2026

If McConkey stays healthy, he has real fantasy value, even in a struggling offense.

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston had real fantasy value last season, but he, along with the rest of the Chargers offense, has really struggled to provide any fantasy value this season.

Johnston will be targeted more with McConkey's injury, and if the WR1 is sidelined for multiple weeks, Johnston figures to be a flex option, despite his boom or bust potential.

TE Oronde Gadsen, Los Angeles Chargers

Gadsden does not have the biggest fantasy value, but McConkey's injury will see him targeted more going forward.

Gadsden has averaged just 5.0 fantasy points through Week 3, despite a better fantasy season in 2025 with the Chargers that saw him avergae 8.8 fantasy points per game.

Gadsden is one to watch moving forward, and he could be a better stash option for managers in need of a tight end.

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert's fantasy performances have been dismal this season, and with his top receiver exiting with an injury, his outlook does not look much better.

Herbert has thrown four interceptions in Weeks 1 through 3 and has only recorded three throwing touchdowns in those games. Herbert has not recorded over 15 fantasy points in a game this season, leaving managers worried for his status moving forward.

Herbert should be a bench option for fantasy managers until he can put together a string of stronger fantasy performances.

Are Any Chargers Worth Having On Your Fantasy Team?

McConkey remains a good pick for the Chargers, assuming his foot injury is nothing too serious. Other Chargers are benchable or droppable, with the offense really struggling for fantasy points this season.