Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Lamar Jackson Injury Opens Door For Fantasy Football Sleeper Quarterback

Lamar Jackson has been a key quarterback for fantasy managers this season, but an ankle injury might derail his campaign, opening the door for Tyler Huntley to make an impact as a backup quarterback.

Jackson's injury will hurt the Ravens' fantasy value, but Huntley has a good Ravens' offense to back him up.

Fantasy Football Impact

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson went down with an ankle injury and is questionable to return to the game against the Titans, leaving the Ravens with Huntley as their quarterback.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2026

Jackson has been one of the better fantasy quarterbacks through three weeks this season. Jackson has had two games with over 20 fantasy points this season.

Managers should monitor Jackson's status heading into a Week 5 SNF matchup againt the Atlanta Falcons.

QB Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley is a capable quarterback, and his receiving corps gives Huntley a big boost even as a backup quarterback.

Huntley can rely on wide receiver Zay Flowers to make plays downfield, and tight end Mark Andrews is a good option closer to the line of scrimmage.

In the 2025 season, Huntley had 426 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens, and if Jackson is to miss time, Huntley can be viewed as a QB2 in deeper leagues.

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flowers remains a WR1 even with Jackson's injury, given his elite status as a receiver. Flowers has been dealing with injury problems himself, but his fantasy value is high moving forward.

Flowers missed Week 2, but Weeks 1 and 3 saw the receiver record 26.0 and 15.4 fantasy points, respectively.

Without Jackson, Flowers loses little value for managers and should continue to be the Ravens' number one target downfield.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews has not offered much value for fantasy managers this season, with Flowers getting the majority of the ball when the Ravens have not used Derrick Henry on the ground.

Andrews did see an uptick in points in Week 2 with Flowers out, and Huntley being introduced into the Ravens' game early this season could also increase Andrews' value.

Andrews should still be considered a TE1 in the wake of Jackson's injury.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry already has extraordinary fantasy value, and his ceiling goes even higher with Jackson's injury as the lead running back for the Ravens.

Jackson likes to run the ball, but with an ankle injury, Henry will look to get the ball even more, especially if Huntley will be the starting quarterback in Week 5.

Henry had six touchdowns through Week 3, and his value remains high against the Falcons in Week 5.

Should Fantasy Managers Be Worried About The Ravens Without Jackson?

Fantasy managers of Flowers, Andrews, and Henry will be okay if Jackson has a short-term injury, but Flowers and Andrew have a slightly less favorable outlook if the quarterback remains sidelined for an extended period of time.

Huntley provides short-term fantasy value for managers in a pinch, but he remains a low-end option in most leagues.