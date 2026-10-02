Lamar Jackson Could Unlock a Winning Week 4 Fantasy Football DFS GPP Lineup

While cash games prioritize high floors and stable projections, winning a Guaranteed Prize Pool demands chasing players who have a slate-breaking ceiling. To take down a large-field tournament, you need players capable of delivering 30+ DraftKings or FanDuel points, even if their lower floors create variance. The objective isn't just to score points, but to differentiate your roster from thousands of competitors by pairing high-upside core plays with calculated leverage.

In cash games, a running back who guarantees 12 to 14 points on 18 touches is ideal. In GPP's, that same profile can hold your lineup back. Tournament-winning plays require dynamic, 90th-percentile outcome capability.

Quarterback: The Slate-Breaking Signal Caller

Featured Pick: Lamar Jackson, DraftKings ($8,200) FanDuel ($8,800)

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson remains the quintessential GPP quarterback because his dual-threat capability offers two independent paths to a 30-point score. Facing an Titans defense in a game carrying a modest 43.5 point implied total, Jackson's rushing equity creates an enormous floor-ceiling combination that pure pocket passers cannot match.

Running Back: Touchdown Equity Matters

Featured Pick: Jahmyr Gibbs, DraftKings ($7,800) FanDuel ($8,600)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates a touchdown against New York Jets during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Touchdown equity and high-value involvement distinguish tier-one GPP running backs from volume accumulators. Gibbs fits this profile perfectly against a Carolina defense that struggles with perimeter speed. While he splits early-down work, his dominant share of target volume and goal-line snaps gives him multi-touchdown upside every week.

Wide receiver: Target the Massive Ceiling

Featured Pick: Garrett Wilson, DraftKings ($7,100) FanDuel ($6,200)

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To take down a GPP, you need wide receivers who command dominant shares of their team's passing volume. Wilson leads all wideouts on the slate in target share and air-yard share. Facing a secondary that relies heavily on zone coverage, Wilson's route-running efficiency gives him a slate-winning ceiling at moderate expected ownership.

Tight End: Volume or Touchdown Upside

Featured Pick: Sam LaPorta, DraftKings ($5,400) FanDuel ($6,200)

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone against the New York Jets at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end is often a position where field ownership consolidates around standard options. Paying up for LaPorta provides significant leverage. His route participation and red-zone involvement mirror elite wide receiver metrics, offering multi-touchdown upside that can outscore the rest of the position by double-digits.

Leverage Plays: Where Can You Separate?

Featured Pick: Brock Purdy, DraftKings ($6,400) FanDuel ($7,200)

Purdy gives you top-tier upside at lower ownership. In GPP's, pairing him with his primary targets gives you strong exposure to San Francisco's high-volume passing attack. Most tournament players will pay for mobile quarterbacks or chase game totals elsewhere, leaving Purdy under-owned. He is currently leading the NFL in passer rating (133.1) and TD percentage through three weeks.

Game Stacks: Build Around One Script

Featured Stack: Lions @ Panthers

Game stacking allows you to capture correlated scoring outputs. Building around Detroit vs. Carolina capitalizes on a high game total and a fast-paced environment. If Carolina's offense keeps pace early, Jared Goff is forced to continue pushing the ball downfield, boosting the ceiling for all pass-catchers involved.

Salary Savers: Spend Where It Counts

Featured Pick: Chris Godwin, DraftKings ($5,200) FanDuel ($6,300)

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) carries the ball defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) and safety Harrison Smith (22) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finding value isn't just about saving cap space. It's about uncovering underpriced volume that unlocks elite studs across the rest of your roster. Returning to full health, Godwin saw a 90% route participation rate last week, commanding 10 targets. His discounted salary allows you to comfortably fit dual-tier studs into your lineup without sacrificing floor or ceiling.

The Core Options

Joe Burrow, DraftKings ($6,800) FanDuel ($7,700)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) covers his ears as he listens for a play call in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-1 on the season with a 30-27 loss on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why the field is overlooking him: Public sentiment usually leans towards rushing QBs or higher-implied total games.

Path to Smashing: Cincinnati shifts to an aggressive heavy-pass rate script early, pushing Burrow towards 300+ yards and 3 touchdowns.

Optimal Game Script: The Jaguars score early on defense or special teams, forcing the Bengals out of their run game entirely.

Christian McCaffrey, DraftKings ($8,500) FanDuel ($9,500)

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the field is overlooking him: High salary cap hit paired with a tough matchup against the Broncos

Path to Smashing: McCaffrey dominates the passing game work out of the backfield, collecting 8+ receptions.

Optimal Game Script: A tight, low possession contest where the 49ers rely on McCaffrey's check-down targets to sustain drives.

Drake London, DraftKings ($6,200) FanDuel ($7,000)

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after earning a first down during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the field is overlooking him: Matchup fears against the Saints defensive front and lower overall passing volume.

Path to Smashing: London secures an enormous 35% target share and is capable of winning multiple 50/50 contested catches in end-zone situations.

Optimal Game Script: Atlanta trails New Orleans early, forcing pass-heavy game script in the second half.

Final GPP Player Pool

Quarterback (2-3) Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy

Running Back (4-5) Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Chuba Hubbard

Wide Receiver (6-8) Garrett Wilson, Chris Godwin, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Zay Flowers, Xavier Legette

Tight End (2-3) Sam La Porta, Trey McBride

Defense/Special Teams (2-3) Lions DST, Texans DST, Jets DST

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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