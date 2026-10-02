Lamar Jackson Could Unlock a Winning Week 4 Fantasy Football DFS GPP Lineup
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While cash games prioritize high floors and stable projections, winning a Guaranteed Prize Pool demands chasing players who have a slate-breaking ceiling. To take down a large-field tournament, you need players capable of delivering 30+ DraftKings or FanDuel points, even if their lower floors create variance. The objective isn't just to score points, but to differentiate your roster from thousands of competitors by pairing high-upside core plays with calculated leverage.
In cash games, a running back who guarantees 12 to 14 points on 18 touches is ideal. In GPP's, that same profile can hold your lineup back. Tournament-winning plays require dynamic, 90th-percentile outcome capability.
Quarterback: The Slate-Breaking Signal Caller
Featured Pick: Lamar Jackson, DraftKings ($8,200) FanDuel ($8,800)
Jackson remains the quintessential GPP quarterback because his dual-threat capability offers two independent paths to a 30-point score. Facing an Titans defense in a game carrying a modest 43.5 point implied total, Jackson's rushing equity creates an enormous floor-ceiling combination that pure pocket passers cannot match.
Running Back: Touchdown Equity Matters
Featured Pick: Jahmyr Gibbs, DraftKings ($7,800) FanDuel ($8,600)
Touchdown equity and high-value involvement distinguish tier-one GPP running backs from volume accumulators. Gibbs fits this profile perfectly against a Carolina defense that struggles with perimeter speed. While he splits early-down work, his dominant share of target volume and goal-line snaps gives him multi-touchdown upside every week.
Wide receiver: Target the Massive Ceiling
Featured Pick: Garrett Wilson, DraftKings ($7,100) FanDuel ($6,200)
To take down a GPP, you need wide receivers who command dominant shares of their team's passing volume. Wilson leads all wideouts on the slate in target share and air-yard share. Facing a secondary that relies heavily on zone coverage, Wilson's route-running efficiency gives him a slate-winning ceiling at moderate expected ownership.
Tight End: Volume or Touchdown Upside
Featured Pick: Sam LaPorta, DraftKings ($5,400) FanDuel ($6,200)
Tight end is often a position where field ownership consolidates around standard options. Paying up for LaPorta provides significant leverage. His route participation and red-zone involvement mirror elite wide receiver metrics, offering multi-touchdown upside that can outscore the rest of the position by double-digits.
Leverage Plays: Where Can You Separate?
Featured Pick: Brock Purdy, DraftKings ($6,400) FanDuel ($7,200)
Purdy gives you top-tier upside at lower ownership. In GPP's, pairing him with his primary targets gives you strong exposure to San Francisco's high-volume passing attack. Most tournament players will pay for mobile quarterbacks or chase game totals elsewhere, leaving Purdy under-owned. He is currently leading the NFL in passer rating (133.1) and TD percentage through three weeks.
Game Stacks: Build Around One Script
Featured Stack: Lions @ Panthers
Game stacking allows you to capture correlated scoring outputs. Building around Detroit vs. Carolina capitalizes on a high game total and a fast-paced environment. If Carolina's offense keeps pace early, Jared Goff is forced to continue pushing the ball downfield, boosting the ceiling for all pass-catchers involved.
Salary Savers: Spend Where It Counts
Featured Pick: Chris Godwin, DraftKings ($5,200) FanDuel ($6,300)
Finding value isn't just about saving cap space. It's about uncovering underpriced volume that unlocks elite studs across the rest of your roster. Returning to full health, Godwin saw a 90% route participation rate last week, commanding 10 targets. His discounted salary allows you to comfortably fit dual-tier studs into your lineup without sacrificing floor or ceiling.
The Core Options
Joe Burrow, DraftKings ($6,800) FanDuel ($7,700)
Why the field is overlooking him: Public sentiment usually leans towards rushing QBs or higher-implied total games.
Path to Smashing: Cincinnati shifts to an aggressive heavy-pass rate script early, pushing Burrow towards 300+ yards and 3 touchdowns.
Optimal Game Script: The Jaguars score early on defense or special teams, forcing the Bengals out of their run game entirely.
Christian McCaffrey, DraftKings ($8,500) FanDuel ($9,500)
Why the field is overlooking him: High salary cap hit paired with a tough matchup against the Broncos
Path to Smashing: McCaffrey dominates the passing game work out of the backfield, collecting 8+ receptions.
Optimal Game Script: A tight, low possession contest where the 49ers rely on McCaffrey's check-down targets to sustain drives.
Drake London, DraftKings ($6,200) FanDuel ($7,000)
Why the field is overlooking him: Matchup fears against the Saints defensive front and lower overall passing volume.
Path to Smashing: London secures an enormous 35% target share and is capable of winning multiple 50/50 contested catches in end-zone situations.
Optimal Game Script: Atlanta trails New Orleans early, forcing pass-heavy game script in the second half.
Final GPP Player Pool
Quarterback (2-3) Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy
Running Back (4-5) Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Chuba Hubbard
Wide Receiver (6-8) Garrett Wilson, Chris Godwin, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Zay Flowers, Xavier Legette
Tight End (2-3) Sam La Porta, Trey McBride
Defense/Special Teams (2-3) Lions DST, Texans DST, Jets DST
All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.