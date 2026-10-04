Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Rashee Rice Injury Gives Big Boost To Chiefs' Sleeper

Rashee Rice limped off the field with a hamstring injury after his first catch of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rice has been Mahomes' number one target this season, and his injury will be a big blow to the offense. The Chiefs will look to use Xavier Worthy on longer plays, and tight end Travis Kelce is also a trusted target for Patrick Mahomes.

Fantasy Football Impact

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice looked in immediate pain as he pulled up short of the first down marker on his first reception of the game. After a short gain, Rice went to the sidelines and eventually headed to the locker room for further evaluations.

The Chiefs have listed Rice as questionable to return, which will have a significant impact on the Chiefs' offense against the undefeated Raiders.

WR Rashee Rice is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/O6hDXtzsHB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 4, 2026

Fantasy managers of Rice will have some breathing room with the Chiefs on a Bye Week in Week 5, which could help Rice recover from his injury before Week 6.

WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Worthy has been quiet for fantasy managers to start this season, but with Rice questionable, Worthy's fantasy upside takes a turn for the better, with Worthy a WR2 or flex option for fantasy managers.

Worthy's best fantasy outing of the year came in Week 2, with the wide receiver recording 13.5 fantasy points against the Colts.

His other two outings have been limited in terms of fantasy points, but again, his outlook gets better with Rice out. Historically, Worthy has had better fantasy outings when Rice has been inactive for the Chiefs.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes remains a must-start quarterback even with Rice injured. Mahomes will turn to wide receivers Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, and tight ends Kelce and Noah Gray.

Mahomes can also use his legs to run the ball, despite his injury struggles last season. The quarterback has appeared to make a full recovery from his knee injury, and his fantasy value continues to grow as the season progresses.

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce remains a trusted target for Mahomes, and the two have connected on 14 targets through three weeks of the 2026 season.

Kelce has had high fantasy volume for the Chiefs this season, with his best fantasy outing coming against the Colts in the form of 25.1 fantasy points.

The 14-year veteran tight end continues to be a consistent performer, and managers should continue to play Kelce as their TE1.

How Will The Chiefs Fare Without Rice?

The fantasy value of the Chiefs' receivers is trending upward with Rice out, with Worthy in for bigger performances if Rice is out for an extended period.

Mahomes remains a must-start quarterback, despite losing his WR1. Fantasy managers can count on Mahomes to continue making plays to Worthy and Kelce, with Gray and Thornton also in the mix for the Chiefs' offense.