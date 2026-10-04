Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Exits Week 4 Game vs. Raiders With Injury

UPDATE: Rice has been downgraded to doubtful, per the Chiefs.

The original story, in its entirety, continues below.

The Kansas City Chiefs rolled into Sunday's showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with a healthy receiver room, but that didn't last long. On just the second offensive series of the game, No. 1 target Rashee Rice appeared to suffer an injury.

On a first-and-10 pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Rice gained seven yards but quickly came up gimpy and was grabbing at his left leg. He quickly exited for the sideline and remained there for the rest of the possession, which ended with a touchdown.

The Chiefs have confirmed a hamstring injury for Rice, deeming him questionable to return. He went to the locker room around the start of the second quarter.

Rashee Rice pulled up after a catch and exited the game with an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/VXDskpMIHR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2026

With Kansas City near the goal line near the conclusion of the series, sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson provided a quick update on Rice's status.

"You mentioned about Rashee Rice, Wolfson said. "He has been standing on the sideline talking to head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder. He doesn't seem to want to go in the locker room. He's trying to stretch out that leg. No official report. It looks like he wants to get back in, but they maybe wait until after this drive to bring him into the locker room."

A former second-round pick, Rice entered Week 4 with 13 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown across Weeks 1-3. After a quiet 2026 debut that saw him record just a pair of snags for 19 yards, he combined for 11 catches on 15 targets for 171 yards over the next two contests. He came alive in last weekend's showing against the Miami Dolphins, drawing the praise of head coach Andy Reid.

“Yeah, it was good to see him get a couple catches in there that were physical, good, strong catches," Reid said. "He's so good with the ball after he gets it and so physical that he adds another dimension to that. He's almost like having a running back at a wide receiver spot where when he gets it, he's going to bring it and that's always good.”

According to SumerSports, Rice leads the Chiefs' wideout room with an 18.68% target share. He's an integral part of the offense, serving as a volume funnel for Mahomes and taking some pressure off Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton to perform.

Rice played catch-up during training camp after returning from offseason knee surgery. He also spent time in jail following a probation violation, although he's clearly been able to get closer to his 2024 and 2025 self prior to Sunday's injury.

This story is being updated.

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