Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Will Shipley Injury Opens Door For Two Eagles Sleepers

Will Shipley is questionable to return for the Eagles with a foot injury, and his injury means the top three running backs for the Eagles are all banged up.

As if they needed more injuries: #Eagles RB Will Shipley (foot) is questionable to return against the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2026

Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigby were ruled out of Week 5 already, and Shipley looked to be a good streaming option for fantasy managers with Barkley or Bigsby.

With Shipley now carrying a foot injury, which Eagles players are in line for more fantasy volume moving forward?

Fantasy Football Impact

RB Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

Shipley was never going to be a long-term starter for fantasy managers, but with the injury crisis at running back for the Eagles, he looked like a safe play in Week 5.

Shipley got the start in the backfield for the Eagles, and before his injury, the running back found the endzone for a 2-yard touchdown.

With Barkley's status as week-to-week, fantasy managers can consider Shipley a droppable player whenever Barkley returns to the lineup for the Eagles.

RB Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

Pierce will be the Eagles' top running back if Shipley and Barkley remain sidelined for Week 6, but his lack of playing time makes him a risky fantasy candidate.

Pierce will get the majority of the touches in the backfield for the Eagles, with Carson Steele also available to run the ball.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Managers of Jalen Hurts have had a rough couple of weeks in terms of fantasy points, with Hurts only averaging 16.8 points early this season.

Hurts has been without his top receiver, DeVonta Smith, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, but he has gotten tight end Dallas Goedert back, who will look to find more volume in Smith's absence.

Hurts is ranking as a QB12, and with the backfield banged up, consider Hurts a low-end starting quarterback as he'll look to find his receivers more.

WR Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

Wicks has not seen much of the ball in a struggling Eagles offense, but with all of the injuries around the offense, Wicks is likely to become a top target for Hurts.

Wicks recorded double-digit fantasy points in Weeks 1 and 2, but his production has decreased since then. After 15.3 and 12.4 points in the first two weeks of the season, Wicks dropped down to just 5.2 and 4.8 points in Weeks 3 and 4.

With the injury to Shipley, look to Wicks to be targeted more, along with fellow wide receivers, Darius Cooper and Makai Lemon, especially if Smith remains sidelined.

Which Eagles Should Remain Fantasy Starters?

Jalen Hurts remains a low-end QB1, but his outlook looks slightly more favorable, as he'll likely throw the ball more.

Dameon Pierce is a good pickup if Shipley and Barkley are unable to play in Week 6. Receivers Wicks and Lemon are in line for more targets, but look for Smith to be a must-start receiver if he receives the all-clear in Week 6.